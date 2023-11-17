Dutch man arrested after being spotted on a Most Wanted show…by his wife?

NewsCrime
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
photo-of-couple-watching-tv-in-the-dark
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-ai-image/people-watch-tv-shows-generative-ai_44306212.htm#query=watching%20tv%20dark&position=39&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=1ed89fc0-ce8b-40fd-9050-1b5fd507a8f7?log-in=email

Nothing can go wrong with a bit of television at the end of a long day, right? Wrong.

Word to the wise: if you’re a wanted criminal, perhaps don’t put on a show about wanted criminals.

And, for the love of gouda, don’t watch it with your wife next to you.

One Dutch man learned this lesson the hard way.

An unfortunate recognition

When the 55-year-old man decided to kick back and enjoy some Opsporing Verzocht (aka Netherlands’ Most Wanted) with his wife, he probably wasn’t expecting to make an appearance.

However, his 15 minutes of fame came for him when the show depicted footage of him during the robbery of a Rotterdam jewellery store — and his wife was quick to recognise him (and perhaps her birthday present?).

As the hero we all need (you go girl!), the woman decided to hold her man accountable and reported him to the police.

He’s currently under investigation.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
No more burger ads: These Dutch cities are going vegetarian
Next article
Truffles and magic mushrooms in the Netherlands: all you need for a psychedelic trip [2023]
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

These are the drugs Dutchies are using the most

The Netherlands is known internationally for its liberal stance towards drug use, which begs the question: what are Dutchies' drugs...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

These are the drugs Dutchies are using the most

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The Netherlands is known internationally for its liberal stance towards drug use, which begs the question: what are Dutchies' drugs of choice? Thankfully, new...

The 17 best live music venues in Amsterdam (from a local)

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Live music venues in Amsterdam are everywhere, and there’s one of every kind: big, small, famous, underground. But how can you know where to...

Truffles and magic mushrooms in the Netherlands: all you need for a psychedelic trip [2023]

Freya Sawbridge - 12
Have you always wanted to try truffles in the Netherlands? Or are you just curious about what they are and how they work? In...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.