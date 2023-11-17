Nothing can go wrong with a bit of television at the end of a long day, right? Wrong.

Word to the wise: if you’re a wanted criminal, perhaps don’t put on a show about wanted criminals.

And, for the love of gouda, don’t watch it with your wife next to you.

One Dutch man learned this lesson the hard way.

An unfortunate recognition

When the 55-year-old man decided to kick back and enjoy some Opsporing Verzocht (aka Netherlands’ Most Wanted) with his wife, he probably wasn’t expecting to make an appearance.

However, his 15 minutes of fame came for him when the show depicted footage of him during the robbery of a Rotterdam jewellery store — and his wife was quick to recognise him (and perhaps her birthday present?).

As the hero we all need (you go girl!), the woman decided to hold her man accountable and reported him to the police.

He’s currently under investigation.

