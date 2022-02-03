Dutch Olympics coach tests positive for coronavirus

Johan de Wit, the national coach of the Japanese skating team since 2015, has tested positive for coronavirus in Beijing.

It is believed that he contracted the virus in Olympic Village or the skating rink, or on the way to either of those places, reports RTL Nieuws.

“After a positive PCR test, I was taken to an isolation hotel. I sympathise with the skaters and staff who are preparing for their Olympic competitions. I will support them from a distance and I am convinced that they will experience the Olympic Games to the fullest,” says De Wit.

Same flight from Amsterdam to Beijiing

De Wit was on the same flight from Amsterdam to Beijing as athletes and supervisors of the Dutch team. Efforts were made to reduce the risk of contact with other people at Schipol by giving the members a reserved lounge.

READ MORE | TeamNL makes Dutch Olympic history: most medals ever won by the Netherlands

TeamNL also sat in the front of the plane, whereas other people like Hungarian and Belgian athletes as well as Dutch journalists and Johan de Wit sat in the back. This created a sort of “bubble.”

The Winter Games is also working with a “superbubble” system, where everyone must be tested on arrival and every day that they are there.

Coronavirus is a lottery

“Although a “superbubble” is being used here, the system is not watertight. You can see that in me, but also in the other cases. The virus will enter the Olympic village anyway. More people will be tested positive, trust me. It’s kind of like a lottery,” De Wit continues.

Will you be following TeamNL during the Winter Games? Tell us in the comments below!

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

