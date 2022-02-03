Enough is enough: Dutch nightclubs will open on Februrary 12

Nightclubs across the Netherlands have come together to announce that they will open their doors on Saturday, February 12, at 9 PM sharp — despite ongoing governmental restrictions.

The initiative De nacht staat op (the night rises/stands up) has announced their plan to open in protest in an official press release on Instagram yesterday night.

In Amsterdam alone, at least 24 clubs are supporting the campaign, reports the NOS. Also in Rotterdam, Utrecht, Haarlem, and Groningen part of urban nightlife will return in Februrary 12.

🕺 The night is for everybody

“Everyone deserves the night to get to know themselves or to just be,” states spokesperson Joost Kimbel on behalf of the nightlife collective. “Who does not see this, is asleep. This is why the night rises, to wake up the government and everyone else.”

Kimbel also says that De nacht staat op has made their decision and they are open for discussion if there are any open questions.

😷 With safety in mind

Of course, the reason clubs have not yet been allowed to open is because of starkly rising coronavirus infections in the last couple of weeks. But De nacht staat op argues that they are representing a much safer alternative than illegal house parties or other unofficial gatherings.

Nightclubs namely have the capacity to check for QR codes and instal ventilation systems.

✊🏻 Trying to be heard

Another aspect of the campaign is an attempt to highlight the importance of nightlife for personal development, youth, and mental health.

Demands for nightlife to open has been repeatedly ignored by the Dutch government. De nacht staat op steps into the footsteps of retail stores and the horeca sector who also decided to open in protest until legally allowed to do so.

Feature Image: Beaver148/Depositphotos