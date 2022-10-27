Girl with the Pearl Earring vandalised by climate protesters

‘Girl with the Pearl Earring’ is now the third culprit of attacks by climate change protestors, joining Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ and Monet’s ‘Les Meules’.

The painting by Johannes Vermeer, a Dutch painter who lived during the Dutch Golden Age, was smeared Thursday afternoon in the Mauritshuis in The Hague, reports the NOS.

One protestor was recorded glueing his head to the painting, while another activist threw a can of what appears to be canned tomatoes onto the painting.

Just Stop Oil strikes again

Just Stop Oil is a UK-based activism group who are against the production of fossil fuels.

Three activists from the group were arrested after the attack, and the museum is now closed.

As for us, we just hope Vermeer’s painting is safe, but it’s unclear as of now whether or not the painting was protected by glass like the previous culprits of these attacks.

BREEK – Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis. pic.twitter.com/XzAZTOoBv9 — Steven Bakker (@Kolpen) October 27, 2022 Translation: BREAK – Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer smeared in #Mauritshuis

This attack comes less than two weeks after two activists were also recorded throwing tomato soup at Van Gogh’s famous painting, ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery in London, United Kingdom.

Why bother throwing stuff at famous paintings?

The biggest question now brewing in people’s minds; why would you want to ruin such iconic, beautiful paintings from our past?

The good news for us art enjoyers is that the paintings so far have been encased behind glass, so the most damage that has been caused by activists has been to the frame only. Basically; the paintings are generally safe.

But, the message behind this seemingly odd action is a simple one; Just Stop Oil wants to prevent the UK from investing in any more new licenses for the production of fossil fuels.

And, their way of garnering support; trashing famous paintings in the hopes of grabbing people’s attention.



