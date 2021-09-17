Oops! Dutchies are accidentally downloading the wrong coronavirus app

Instead of the Dutch CoronaCheck, some Dutchies have been accidentally downloading the wrong COVID-19 app for their phones.

The confusion comes from a similarly-named app — Coronapas — that is used in Denmark. 🙈

People are downloading the Danish app instead of the Dutch one so frequently that even the Dutch Ministry of Health had to step in to clear the issue up. 💁‍♂️

“Don’t have the CoronaCheck-app yet? Make sure you download the right version. We’re seeing that a lot of people are downloading the Danish Coronapas-app but that one cannot be used in the Netherlands,” the ministry tweeted.

Heb je de CoronaCheck-app nog niet? Zorg er dan voor dat je de juiste versie downloadt. Wij zien namelijk dat de Deense coronapas-app veel wordt gedownload, maar die is niet in Nederland te gebruiken.



iOS: https://t.co/Tho1A3h5sb

Andriod: https://t.co/jHEdr9TELT pic.twitter.com/E9fTtchVIZ — Ministerie van VWS (@MinVWS) September 16, 2021

What is CoronaCheck?

Residents of the Netherlands can use the CoronaCheck app to prove that they have been vaccinated, tested negative for coronavirus, or have had coronavirus in the past.

This really comes in handy especially as starting from September 25, you will need this proof to get into cafés, restaurants, and other establishments.

Feature Image: stockasso/Depositphotos