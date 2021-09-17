A new Vincent van Gogh work has been discovered — and you can now go see it!

Technically the work itself is not new because it was made a long time ago, but it’s new to us! The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has determined that a study made for the drawing Worn Out (1882) was made by the famous Dutch painter.

It is not often that new work is attributed to Van Gogh, according to museum director Emilie Gordenker.

The study shows a tired man sitting on a chair, cradling his head in his hands. He sports a bald head and wears working clothes.

It will be on display to the public from today at the Van Gogh Museum, alongside the final drawing of Worn Out.

The model

The model was a man who often was the subject of Van Gogh’s art (he drew the man over 40 times!).

He was one of the residents of the Dutch Reformed Men’s and Women’s House, and he frequently posed for the artist for a few quarters.

Nieuw werk Vincent van Gogh ontdekt: voorstudie voor tekening 'Worn out' https://t.co/1rebwDS0OY — NOS (@NOS) September 16, 2021

“How beautiful is such an old workman in his patched bombastic suit with a bald head,” remarked Van Gogh in his letters.

“The Hague era”

Van Gogh made this drawing while he was living in The Hague. His works from this period were characterised by “an expressive, quick style with energetic scratches and strokes,” — according to NOS.

The work was also drawn with thick carpenter’s pencil on coarse watercolour paper.

Feature Image: Van Gogh Museum/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain