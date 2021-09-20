Farewell summer — autumn is about to arrive in the Netherlands

From Thursday onwards, we’ll have to wave goodbye to summer and say hoi to autumn.

Who else is confused by Dutch weather? 🙋‍♀️ While we’re stoked that we got some late summer days, the temperatures are going back down again.

On Wednesday evening at 21:21 (precisely!), astronomical autumn will officially begin according to Buienrader.

From Thursday onwards, we will no longer be feeling the warmth (only from our heaters).

⛅ Today: cold and wet morning, warm(er) afternoon

Today, the weather is going to be slightly warmer than average at this time of year — with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 12 degrees.

However, rain is not expected and there should be some sun peeking out in the afternoon. 💃

⛅ Tomorrow

Tomorrow we can expect a similar high temperature of 18 degree but with a slightly decreased low temperature of 10 degrees.

⛅💧 Wednesday tot Saturday

We can expect a consistent high of 17 degrees and lows of 9-10 degrees. 🥶

It might also be a little bit wet and humid, but at least rain isn’t expected!

Hey, at least we get to break out the cosy sweaters and drink Chocomel all the time! 🍵🍂

Are you looking forward to autumn? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: logoboom/Depositphotos