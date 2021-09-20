Farewell summer — autumn is about to arrive in the Netherlands

Nicole Ogden
From Thursday onwards, we’ll have to wave goodbye to summer and say hoi to autumn.

Who else is confused by Dutch weather? 🙋‍♀️ While we’re stoked that we got some late summer days, the temperatures are going back down again.

On Wednesday evening at 21:21 (precisely!), astronomical autumn will officially begin according to Buienrader.

From Thursday onwards, we will no longer be feeling the warmth (only from our heaters).

⛅ Today: cold and wet morning, warm(er) afternoon

Today, the weather is going to be slightly warmer than average at this time of year — with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 12 degrees.

However, rain is not expected and there should be some sun peeking out in the afternoon. 💃

⛅ Tomorrow

Tomorrow we can expect a similar high temperature of 18 degree but with a slightly decreased low temperature of 10 degrees.

⛅💧 Wednesday tot Saturday

We can expect a consistent high of 17 degrees and lows of 9-10 degrees. 🥶

It might also be a little bit wet and humid, but at least rain isn’t expected!

Hey, at least we get to break out the cosy sweaters and drink Chocomel all the time! 🍵🍂

Are you looking forward to autumn? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: logoboom/Depositphotos

Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

