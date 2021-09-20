Farewell summer — autumn is about to arrive in the Netherlands

From Thursday onwards, we’ll have to wave goodbye to summer and say hoi to autumn.
Who else is confused by Dutch weather? 🙋♀️ While we’re stoked that we got some late summer days, the temperatures are going back down again.
On Wednesday evening at 21:21 (precisely!), astronomical autumn will officially begin according to Buienrader.
From Thursday onwards, we will no longer be feeling the warmth (only from our heaters).
⛅ Today: cold and wet morning, warm(er) afternoon
Today, the weather is going to be slightly warmer than average at this time of year — with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 12 degrees.
However, rain is not expected and there should be some sun peeking out in the afternoon. 💃
⛅ Tomorrow
Tomorrow we can expect a similar high temperature of 18 degree but with a slightly decreased low temperature of 10 degrees.
⛅💧 Wednesday tot Saturday
We can expect a consistent high of 17 degrees and lows of 9-10 degrees. 🥶
It might also be a little bit wet and humid, but at least rain isn’t expected!
Hey, at least we get to break out the cosy sweaters and drink Chocomel all the time! 🍵🍂
Are you looking forward to autumn? Let us know in the comments!
Feature Image: logoboom/Depositphotos