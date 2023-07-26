Dutch police are asking VanMoof owners to stop reporting the company for theft

VanMoof owners are on a losing streak: first, the company declares bankruptcy, and now they can’t get their bikes. As a result, they’re now getting the police involved.

Yup, frustrated VanMoof owners are reporting theft after the company declared bankruptcy. But this isn’t the type of theft where people say, “112, someone stole my bike off the street!”

It’s more, “112, I overpaid for a bike that I didn’t get, and I want it”.

A waiting list… for a bike

So why didn’t VanMoof customers just leave the store riding their bikes into the sunset as they envisioned? Why have they been left e-bike-less? 🚲

Well, that’s because VanMoof infamously has a months-long waiting list for their bikes. As a result, some customers bought bikes before VanMoof declared bankruptcy and are still waiting for them.

Others, equally unlucky, turned their bike in for repairs before VanMoof’s bankruptcy, and have yet to get it back.

Customers feel like they’ve been robbed of their bike — we get it. (Although it’s hard to feel bad for people who choose to spend €2500+ on a bike, but that’s none of our business. 🤷‍♂️)

The politie can’t help either

It’s understandable to want your money back if you paid for a VanMoof back in January and you have yet to receive it. But technically, this is not a police issue.

As the Dutch police state on Twitter, “A bankruptcy is a civil and not a criminal matter. The police, no matter how annoying, can do nothing for this reason.”

Not the ideal situation for anyone, admittedly. But VanMoof allegedly has plans to restart again someday soon(ish), the NOS reports. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

What does VanMoof say?

VanMoof’s FAQ page about the current situation states that “all repaired and unrepaired bikes that are owned by riders and currently located in one of the VanMoof repair stores in the Netherlands, can be picked up by the riders.” Phew! 😮‍💨

However, the company also states that “currently outgoing deliveries have stopped. Depending on the outcome of the sales process, it will be decided if open orders can be fulfilled.”

It seems like all there’s left to do for the unlucky customers is to sit around and wait.

Do you own or have you tried to purchase a VanMoof? What has been your experience?