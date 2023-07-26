ZERO fines given in the first two months of Amsterdam’s weed ban

NewsPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
2 minute read
sign-in-amsterdam-illegal-to-smoke-weed
Image: DutchReview

Have people cut back on cannabis or become better at hiding it? We’re two months into the notorious Amsterdam weed ban, and somehow no fines have been given out. 🧐

That’s right. Since the ban against public smoking commenced on May 25, people have seemingly been on their best behaviour, Het Parool reports. 

And who could blame them? Lighting up a joint on the street in the old city centre can set you back a painful 100 euros. 🥴

Two strikes and you’re out

According to the rules, joint-smokers are allowed up to one “warning” before they actually get fined. If you’re somehow dumb or carefree enough to blaze up again, you run the risk of getting caught and charged for real this time

Keep in mind, this law is enforced only in some designated areas, including the Dam Square, the Red Light District, the Nieuwmarkt, and the Damrak. 

And this doesn’t just apply to tourists or British tourist stag dos, no. Residents won’t be let off the hook either. 

Still, British tourists certainly aren’t helping the situation… 

READ MORE | ‘We never stop drinking’: British men react to Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign

After all, this anti-weed rule came about in response to the “crowds and nuisance” old city centre’s residents are sick of having to endure constantly.

Tourism, as well as public substance use, have reportedly become “excessively bother[some]” in those parts of Amsterdam. And it’s not hard to imagine why…😬

Still, the question remains: why has no one in the smoke-coated metropolitan been fined? Does anyone have any theories as to why? Share your thoughts in the comments below! 

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
Dutch police are asking VanMoof owners to stop reporting the company for theft
Next article
These are the best places to visit in the Netherlands, according to Dutchies
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

These are the best places to visit in the Netherlands, according to Dutchies

The country of clogs and stroopwafels has much more to offer than just good ol’ Amsterdam — and Dutch people...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Studying in Maastricht: ultimate guide to Maastricht University and more

Emily Burger - 0
So you’re considering studying in Maastricht. Great choice! You can look forward to making legendary student memories here, but first, there are many things...

7 tips to sell your Dutch home as fast as possible

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Selling a home quickly in the Netherlands sounds easy enough in this climate — but to get the best price, you need to make...

These are the best places to visit in the Netherlands, according to Dutchies

Naomi Lamaury - 0
The country of clogs and stroopwafels has much more to offer than just good ol’ Amsterdam — and Dutch people know it. For domestic...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.