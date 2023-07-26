ZERO fines given in the first two months of Amsterdam’s weed ban

Have people cut back on cannabis or become better at hiding it? We’re two months into the notorious Amsterdam weed ban, and somehow no fines have been given out. 🧐

That’s right. Since the ban against public smoking commenced on May 25, people have seemingly been on their best behaviour, Het Parool reports.

And who could blame them? Lighting up a joint on the street in the old city centre can set you back a painful 100 euros. 🥴

Two strikes and you’re out

According to the rules, joint-smokers are allowed up to one “warning” before they actually get fined. If you’re somehow dumb or carefree enough to blaze up again, you run the risk of getting caught and charged for real this time.

Keep in mind, this law is enforced only in some designated areas, including the Dam Square, the Red Light District, the Nieuwmarkt, and the Damrak.

And this doesn’t just apply to tourists or British tourist stag dos, no. Residents won’t be let off the hook either.

Still, British tourists certainly aren’t helping the situation…

After all, this anti-weed rule came about in response to the “crowds and nuisance” old city centre’s residents are sick of having to endure constantly.

Tourism, as well as public substance use, have reportedly become “excessively bother[some]” in those parts of Amsterdam. And it’s not hard to imagine why…😬

Still, the question remains: why has no one in the smoke-coated metropolitan been fined? Does anyone have any theories as to why? Share your thoughts in the comments below!