From today, Dutch police will refuse to fine people for minor violations

Forget fines, here's a pamphlet

We’ve all seen it, some poor soul falling victim to a Dutch police officer and their notepad. However, from today, Dutch police will stop fining people for minor violations.

Minor violations usually consist of things such as putting your bins out too early, fishing outside of fishing season and also speeding.

So, why are Dutch police suddenly so forgiving? Because they want things to change.

Early retirement for police officers

Since 2021, a temporary policy has allowed police officers to retire three years before state pension age.

Now, police unions want to make this permanent — but The Hague has yet to do anything about it, RTL Nieuws reports.

This is why, from today, the police will have a new approach to minor violations.

Here, have a voucher

Instead of slapping you with a fine, police officers will instead be handing out different, less expensive sheets of paper: pamphlets.

More specifically: pamphlets that lay out their wishes from the government.

Now, that’s one way to protest.

Princess Amalia wants to keep her €1.5 million yearly salary after all
