Turning down €1.5 million is a decision that would probably play on your mind. Well, three years after doing just that, Princess Amalia wants to claim her inheritance back.

Despite originally turning down her state income and expense allowance during her studies, the Princess will now begin accepting reimbursement, NOS reports.

She needs the money for “foreseeable costs associated with an independent and autonomous performance of her position”, as her letter to outgoing Prime Minister Rutte revealed:

Translation: Princess Amalia informed Prime Minister Rutte in a letter today that she will no longer refund her income as of 2025.

Threats, not debts

Some of the money will go towards “a secretariat and reservations for living and working accommodations” after it was revealed in 2022 that the Princess was facing serious threats.

The eldest daughter of the King and Queen lived and studied in Madrid for the past year as a security measure. But she is now back in Amsterdam.

Breaking down the big bucks

As of January 1, 2025, she will receive the money every year. Must be a nice way to start the New Year. 👀

When the figures are adjusted for inflation, this amounts to a whopping €322,000 salary for royal responsibilities and €1,509,000 for additional expenses.

While the princess will continue to give back her €322,000 salary, she will now be keeping the casual €1,509,000.

The Princess’s letter cites “surprising circumstances” as the reason for her change of heart.

She initially received praise for being a “socially conscious” royal, as the first member of her family to waive an allowance.

We guess this now makes her the first to un-waive an allowance too? 🤷‍♀️

What do you think about Princess Amalia’s decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.