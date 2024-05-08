TravelDay Trips

Wadlopen in 2024: your guide to mudflat walking in the Netherlands

Get dirty!

Emma Brown
Emma Brown
Updated:

Have you ever heard of mudflat walking in the Netherlands and thought: “What the heck is that!?” You’re not alone.

It’s an activity that you can do across the mudflats in the Wadden Sea, right here in the Netherlands. 🇳🇱

And spoiler: It really is what it sounds like walking through mud to explore a nature reserve. It is a uniquely beautiful experience and, if you’re not afraid of getting dirty, a lot of fun!

👍 TIP: While anyone can try mudflat walking, it’s recommended to explore with a certified tour guide. The tides can be tricky to plan for, and you don’t want to end up stuck! Your guide will also spot birds and seals, and offer interesting information on the way.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

So, what is mudflat walking?

Wadlopen (mudflat walking) is a way to fully immerse yourself one of the Netherlands’ most beautiful nature reserves: the Waddenzee!

It’s an exciting hiking experience, during which you’re able to walk over the seabed during the North Sea’s low tide. Thanks to the calculation of the tides, you can walk all the way from the mainland to the Frisian Islands!

Although mudflat walking allows you to see beautiful nature and wildlife, it can also potentially be dangerous.

If you don’t plan for the tides properly, you can end up getting stuck. Therefore, the walks are planned at different times every day according to the changing tides, and only recommended to do with a certified guide.

person-mudflat-walking-at-sunset-wadden-sea-netherlands
Just look at that. Image: Pixabay

If you’re a lazy soul, mudflat walking may not appeal to you at first. The mud is so deep and the wind so strong (at times), that it’s certainly not always a stroll in the park.

READ MORE | Hiking in Amsterdam: top 7 places for wandelen near the city

However, going mudflat walking means that you can see beautiful nature, spot wildlife, and feel a sense of achievement upon completing the walk. Definitely worth it! 💪

Where can you go mudflat walking in the Netherlands?

The walks span across the Wadden Sea in the north of the Netherlands. From there, you can reach other lands alongside two popular areas near Friesland and Groningen.

The Wadden Sea is a largely untouched area, so it’s an absolutely beautiful place to take a walk and explore the nature that awaits you.

READ MORE | 12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the best monuments of Holland

Many of the walks start from the coast of the provinces Friesland and Groningen, which are beautiful places to begin your wadlopen adventure, and then move to the Frisian Islands. You can also begin your walk from other areas that differ in routes depending on whether you want a beginner or an expert walk.

Many wadlopen websites will list the available tours and locations, so, even if you have no previous experience, you’ll know exactly where you need to be and have an overview of the different mudflat routes you can opt for!

Close-up of a young woman walking across the mudflats of the Waddensea at low tide, in the Netherlands
Don’t be afraid to get dirty! It’s part of the experience. Image: Depositphotos

Safety when going mudflat walking: follow the Dutchies

Though the tides change in regular cycles, it’s easy to misjudge them. That’s why there are some things you need to keep in mind when mudflat walking.

But don’t worry — when you decide to venture out into the mud, you’ll usually have experienced guides to take you around. They are required to have years of training to ensure that they can keep you safe.

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

The guides are also trained in spotting different wildlife, so you’re able to see a variety of different animals during the walk it’s beautiful AND educational!

In fact, wadlopen is so good of an activity that many Dutch schools take students out to experience it. It really is a Dutch-as-hell thing to do on the weekend. 💪

How much does it cost to go mudflat walking in the Netherlands?

This depends on many different factors: How long the walk is, how hard the walk is, and how exclusive the walk is (how many times it runs per year).

You can expect anything between €10-€70 but, of course, this can still vary.

Seals captured lying on the shores of Ameland in Northern Netherlands
Can’t put a price on this! Image: Depositphotos

For walks that will take the best part of a morning or afternoon — and sometimes even most of the day, it’s a pretty good value. The guide will know their stuff too, which makes it all worthwhile. 🙌

READ MORE | Swimming hazards at beaches, lakes, and canals in the Netherlands

What are the mudflat walks like?

There are different mudflat walks you can take depending on what kind of experience you’re after. Some routes are long, and others short. Some are much harder than others and, therefore, you’ll need to wear different clothing depending on which you choose.

For example, you may need proper hiking boots and windproof clothing for some walks, while for others, you may only need your feet and a t-shirt.

Most walks are a few hours long. They also vary in the sense that one minute you may be walking in slight mud/water, and the next, you could be chest-deep in the water when crossing gullies. 😱

When you pick a specific trip, the guides will inform you how to best prepare for it.

group-mudflat-walking-ameland-netherlands
Ready to venture out? Image: Depositphotos

Can I go mudflat walking in the Netherlands without a guide?

In theory, yes. But that’s honestly a stupid thing to do because it’s unsafe, and you can get in trouble.

There are many different factors to mudflat walking safety, and timing is key. That’s also the reason why guides cancel so often due to the weather conditions not being right.

So please, if you’re not an expert, then you should not do this without a guide!

When you go out with a guide, you ensure that you will have a great time and explore safely. Check out what you’ll be up against. 👇😉

What do I need to bring when mudflat walking in the Netherlands?

Decided that you want to give mudflat walking a try? Awesome, you’ll love it!

The most important thing is that you have the correct clothing to wear beforehand. Otherwise, you’re going to end up pretty wet and very cold. 😅

Things you’ll need include:

  • Warm clothing (layer up!)
  • Preferably shorts or leggings
  • Hat, scarf, and gloves
  • Comfortable shoes
  • Sunglasses and sunscreen
  • A backpack — and a plastic bag for dirty clothes
  • Clothes to change into after the walk
  • A towel
  • Food, and plenty of water

Many of these items you can just leave in the car, or rent once you’re there. Some places offer items such as boots that you can rent for a small fee — so that you don’t have to worry about losing the bottoms of your old shoes in the mud!

That’s it for the basics of what mudflat walking in the Netherlands is and what to expect! Stay safe, have fun, and get totally muddy that’s what it’s all about!

Have you ever been mudflat walking in the Netherlands? Did you enjoy it and will you ever go again? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
From today, Dutch police will refuse to fine people for minor violations
Emma Brown
Emma Brown
A familiar face at DutchRevew. Emma arrived in Holland in 2016 for a few weeks, fell in love with the place and never left. Here she rekindled her love of writing and travelling. Now you'll find her eating stroopwafels in the DutchReview office since 2017.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Haarlem

18 charming things to do in Haarlem

So, you’ve found your way to Haarlem, Netherlands, otherwise known as ‘little Amsterdam’. However, now that you’ve landed in the picturesque...
Heather Slevin -
Cities

The Atlantic Wall: the remnants of Nazis on the Dutch coast

You might have noticed concrete bunkers in the dunes along The Hague's coastline, ominously pointing out toward the sea. What's...
Vlad Moca-Grama -
News

Temperatures will reach 27 degrees in the Netherlands today — but will it last?

Don't get us wrong — we were lucky with the King's Day weather. But today's temperatures will have us wishing...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Haarlem

18 charming things to do in Haarlem

So, you’ve found your way to Haarlem, Netherlands, otherwise known as ‘little Amsterdam’. However, now that you’ve landed in the picturesque...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

From today, Dutch police will refuse to fine people for minor violations

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
We've all seen it, some poor soul falling victim to a Dutch police officer and their notepad. However, from today, Dutch police will stop...

Princess Amalia wants to keep her €1.5 million yearly salary after all

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Turning down €1.5 million is a decision that would probably play on your mind. Well, three years after doing just that, Princess Amalia wants...

9 surprisingly unsustainable Dutch habits 

Juni Moltubak - 2
You might have heard that the Netherlands is a super sustainable, climate-friendly country — a green warrior’s dream. The truth, however, is that this...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.