This Dutch summer folk song has gone viral, and it's a bit ridiculous

Nicole Ogden
screenshot-of-ik-ga-zwemmen-video-mart-in-canal-with-goggles
Image: Mart Hoogkamer/Still from YouTube

Dutch summer banger “Ik ga zwemmen” has made a splash in Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart, taking the #1 spot a few weeks back and sitting at #4 today. 

The song is iconically Dutch, maddeningly cheerful, and the music video is just…well take a look below:

We are damn addicted to this song right now, and we can totally see why it is becoming a viral hit. It’s also currently occupying the #1 spot in the iTunes Netherlands Top 100.

So is it a glistening ballad over life in the Netherlands? An introspective look at humankind? Perhaps a metaphor for being plunged into the sometimes warm, sometimes icy cold waters of love?

Of course not! It’s about swimming in rum, or more specifically, Bacardi Lemon. And that. Is. It. 

Lyrical genius

In the song, Dutch singer Mart Hoogkamer — known for participating in season 8 of Holland’s Got Talent —  sings Ik ga zwemmen in Bacardi Lemon ‘I’m going to swim in Bacardi Lemon’ (alright, pal).  And that’s basically all you need to know! 

Okay, he also compliments a girl’s father and mother for making her ‘his type’ and calls himself a tiger that can’t be tamed. 🐅😐

Leiden-based

Weird lyrics aside, the video is just as wild and was filmed in the stunning Dutch city of Leiden. It was fun and bright, although still een beetje gek (but we like that 🤭). 

The clip takes place in one of the canals with people swimming, sitting on colourful floaties, and there was even a jet ski. 😱 

⚠️ Attention, readers: do not take jet skis into Dutch canals, no matter which catchy music videos tell you to.

Also, the weather in the video makes Holland look like it had an amazing, warm summer. But as we know, the reality of the Dutch summer this year was…a little different. 🌧️

Fun fact: Did you know that the music video was filmed just five minutes from the DutchReview headquarters?! You’ll know where to find us at our next borrel…zwemmen in Bacardi Lemon!

What do you think of this soon-to-be Dutch classic? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: Mart Hoogkamer/Still from YouTube

Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

