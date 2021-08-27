We struck more gold! The Netherlands’ Paralympic wins continue

Farah Al Mazouni
Paralympic-games-2020-flag-Tokyo
Image: rodrigomarin_photo@live.com/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/359039038/stock-photo-tokyo-japan-march-2020-signboard.html

The Dutch Paralympic champions are bringing home six more medals  four gold and two silver rounding the Netherlands’ current total to eleven medals in a substantial winning streak! 🥇🥈🥉

Yesterday, the Dutch Paralympic team achieved striking success. While Rogier Dorsman and Chantalle Zijderveld swam for gold, Liesette Bruinsma and Lisa Kruger took silver — all of this within one hour, reports the NOS.

In the Olympic’s sister event, which began on August 24 and will go on until September 5, we can surely expect more success from our 73 Dutch athletes. 

The games have only been on for a few days, and they’ve already placed the Netherlands in fifth place for this year’s world medal ranking! 🏆 As the NOS reporter Suse van Kleef put it, “almost everyone is a medal candidate.”

Success recap

The Netherlands’ total medal count since its first participation in the Paralympic Games currently stands at 749. Throughout history, Dutch swimmers alone claimed more than 400 of these — wait…so the Dutch are good at both swimming and biking?! 👏

The 2020 Summer Paralympics — which had to be rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus — mark the 16th consecutive participation from TeamNL.

What’s your favourite sport to watch at the Paralympics? Tell us in the comments below!

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

