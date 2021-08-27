We struck more gold! The Netherlands’ Paralympic wins continue

The Dutch Paralympic champions are bringing home six more medals — four gold and two silver — rounding the Netherlands’ current total to eleven medals in a substantial winning streak! 🥇🥈🥉

Yesterday, the Dutch Paralympic team achieved striking success. While Rogier Dorsman and Chantalle Zijderveld swam for gold, Liesette Bruinsma and Lisa Kruger took silver — all of this within one hour, reports the NOS.

In the Olympic’s sister event, which began on August 24 and will go on until September 5, we can surely expect more success from our 73 Dutch athletes.

The games have only been on for a few days, and they’ve already placed the Netherlands in fifth place for this year’s world medal ranking! 🏆 As the NOS reporter Suse van Kleef put it, “almost everyone is a medal candidate.”

Success recap

The Netherlands’ total medal count since its first participation in the Paralympic Games currently stands at 749. Throughout history, Dutch swimmers alone claimed more than 400 of these — wait…so the Dutch are good at both swimming and biking?! 👏

The 2020 Summer Paralympics — which had to be rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus — mark the 16th consecutive participation from TeamNL.

