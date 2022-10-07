Dutch university’s Insta-takeover goes wrong with “ass or tits” question

The Instagram takeover of a university in The Hague went wrong this Thursday, as the student in charge posted some… let’s just say ✨inappropriate✨ content.

The university hosts a weekly “student takeover” of its Instagram, to let current students document their life on campus.

The content of the takeovers is typically focused on study-related topics (like library sessions), study-related issues (like experiences from different study programmes), or student life snapshots (such as housing, nightlife, and study associations).

A bit of research

This week, however, the student behind the camera chose to use their 15 minutes of fame to pick out questions from the audience that some found (mildly speaking) inappropriate for the platform.

A heroic attempt at choosing the honourable option was made. And discarded. Image: DutchReview

The questions themselves were not the only thing people raised their eyebrows for. Many reacted to the attitude, form, and, shall we say, vibe of the replies too.

The devil is in the details… Image: DutchReview

Needless to say, the Haagse Hogeschool intervened quickly and shut down the Insta takeover completely.

Apparently, asking people if they prefer “ass or tits” is not aligned with the university’s values. Image: DutchReview

Chances are, the Hogeschool will think twice before letting students take over their Instagram in the future. Image: DutchReview

It was a drama-filled afternoon in the hofstad, in other words. After all, it’s not every day you get to see ✨spicy✨ content on a university’s Instagram stories.

