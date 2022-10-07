Dutch Minister for Justice chops off hair on live TV in support of Iranian women

The Dutch Minister of Justice, Dilan Yeşilgöz, cut her hair off on the Dutch talk show, Op1, last night in support of Iranian women’s fight against oppression.

The mandatory hijab has long been a symbol of the Iranian government’s power over women — but the unjust death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini triggered widespread, women-led protests against the regime.

In a show of solidarity, Yeşilgöz, Op1 presenter Fidan Ekiz, and columnist Yesim Candan, all stood on live TV to snip off a chunk of their hair.

Translation: Yesim Candan calls on women in the Netherlands to cut their hair out of solidarity with women in Iran. Together with presenter Fidan Ekiz and the Minister of Justice, she puts the scissors to her locks.

Unrest in Iran

The demonstrations in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the police for allegedly wearing her hijab wrong, have left the Middle-Eastern country in turmoil. 

In support of Amini and Iranian women, people are protesting around the world, ladies are demonstratively cutting off their hair, and Muslims are burning their headscarves.

A Dutch statement of support

Candan brought light to the situation on Op1 and stated that it’s time the Netherlands express support for women in Iran, writes RTL Nieuws.

“What are we going to do in the Netherlands as a statement of support for the brave women in Iran? Women who are currently giving their lives no longer have to wear a headscarf. Mahsa Amini’s Kurdish name, Jina, means life.”

“Thanks to Jina, there is hope for a better life for all other oppressed women. That’s why I’m going to cut my hair as a statement of support. Who’s participating?”, Candan said on Op1.

