Is that a….?! Dutch woman finds a scorpion in her shed

The sight of a skittery insect sends many of us running for the door (though we’d much rather get a flamethrower 👀🔥), as one Dutch woman was recently reminded.

The Nunspeet native had wandered into her storage shed when she spotted something terrifying, reports the NOS.

The shocking discovery

When Ezra van Olst rifled through a cabinet in her shed for another pack of baby wipes, she was horrified to see a small, black shape with far too many legs skitter under the pack of wipes.

Scared to death of skittery things, she dispatched an investigative team of one: her boyfriend.

Van Olst’s boyfriend, however, had an entirely different reaction.

Shouting, “Wow, a scorpion!”, it was love at first sight. (At the time of the interview, van Olst’s boyfriend had scurried off to a pet store to find a terrarium for his new critter.)

It was a well-travelled scorpion

Putting on her detective cap, van Olst determined that the scorpion was likely a European black scorpion.

As black scorpions are normally found in southern Europe, she deduced that it must have snuck into the package of baby wipes and gone on a cross-continental voyage.

Fabrice Ottburg, an ecologist from Wageningen University and Research, confirmed van Olst’s suspicions to the NOS.

