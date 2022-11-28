Is that a….?! Dutch woman finds a scorpion in her shed

NewsWeird
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
a-black-scorpion-lurking-on-a-shelf-in-a-shed
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/418476644/stock-photo-closeup-shot-poisonous-black-scorpion.html

The sight of a skittery insect sends many of us running for the door (though we’d much rather get a flamethrower 👀🔥), as one Dutch woman was recently reminded.

The Nunspeet native had wandered into her storage shed when she spotted something terrifying, reports the NOS.

The shocking discovery

When Ezra van Olst rifled through a cabinet in her shed for another pack of baby wipes, she was horrified to see a small, black shape with far too many legs skitter under the pack of wipes.

Scared to death of skittery things, she dispatched an investigative team of one: her boyfriend.

Van Olst’s boyfriend, however, had an entirely different reaction.

Shouting, “Wow, a scorpion!”, it was love at first sight. (At the time of the interview, van Olst’s boyfriend had scurried off to a pet store to find a terrarium for his new critter.)

It was a well-travelled scorpion

Putting on her detective cap, van Olst determined that the scorpion was likely a European black scorpion.

As black scorpions are normally found in southern Europe, she deduced that it must have snuck into the package of baby wipes and gone on a cross-continental voyage.

Fabrice Ottburg, an ecologist from Wageningen University and Research, confirmed van Olst’s suspicions to the NOS.

What do you think of finding a skittery scorpion in your home? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Unleash the beanies! Frosty and chilly weather to hit the Netherlands this week
Next article
Dutch Quirk 113: Have multiple Christmas Days (because one isn’t enough)
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

More and more internationals are coming to the NL (and Dutch unis aren’t happy)

Almost 90,000 of the 340,000 students in the Netherlands come from abroad, and Dutchies are done with it.  Whether it’s the...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

Cheap housing in the Netherlands: 5 top tips for finding your Dutch home

Emma Brown - 1
Looking to find housing in the Netherlands, but are overwhelmed by the rental prices? That's normal. However, there are ways to seal the deal...

The surprising challenges of using a sidewalk in the Netherlands

Shaakira Vania - 12
The Netherlands is an amazing place to live, with so many places to see and discover. But, getting to those places? That's harder than...

More and more internationals are coming to the NL (and Dutch unis aren’t happy)

Mihály Droppa - 0
Almost 90,000 of the 340,000 students in the Netherlands come from abroad, and Dutchies are done with it.  Whether it’s the fabulous Dutch education system...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X