The most recent RIVM coronavirus data is in. There are now 969 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 20,549. Additionally, 308 new people have been hospitalised. The total number is now 7,735. Furthermore, there have been 147 new reported deaths, bringing the total mortality count to 2,248.

Sinds gisteren zijn er:

– 308 ziekenhuisopnamen gemeld

– 147 overledenen gemeld

– 969 mensen positief getest Deze mensen zijn niet allemaal in de afgelopen 24 uur in het ziekenhuis opgenomen of overleden.#coronavirus #COVID19https://t.co/uRaraEpree — RIVM (@rivm) April 8, 2020

There are more cases reported today than the number reported yesterday (which was 777). However, today there are less mortalities than yesterday by far, as yesterday’s data showed 234 new deaths.

Most people testing positive for coronavirus live in North Brabant, according to the RIVM. Furthermore, the RIVM notes that because more people are now being tested, more people are therefore now being reported — so the number is higher than previous days but also more accurate.

Yesterday’s government press conference

During yesterday’s press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte, no major decisions have been announced regarding the lifting of the measures.

Rutte highlighted that measures were successful, with numbers increasing far less dramatically. But, he cautioned that can also create a risk, and warned people not to relax. He emphasised that during Easter, particular cautiousness needed to be taken.

After Rutte’s announcements, Minister Hugo De Jonge of Medical Care announced that apps to monitor and control the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands will likely be on the horizon. The apps are intended to support the work of the GGD, now in the lead when it comes to testing for coronavirus in the Netherlands. In the future, there should be mass testing followed up by the use of two apps.

What needs to happen before the coronavirus rules are relaxed?

A letter from the OMT (Outbreak Management Team) to the Ministry of Health, seen by NOS, has laid out the conditions necessary for relaxing the corona crisis rules: social isolation, schools being closed, contact businesses shut down, the 1.5m distance, and so on.

The OMT is the main advisor to the government in this time of crisis. They recommend certain conditions be met before the country begins to resume normal life. One of these is that the infection rate needs to go below one for some time: basically, that means that each coronavirus patient needs to infect less than one person.

According to the OMT, the first regulations that would be lifted would be the ones imposed on contact professions. But as of now, this is still far on the horizon.

1400 people fined for breaking social distancing rules

Over the past week and a half, over 1400 fines have been given to people who flouted social distancing rules, RTL Nieuws reports. These fines could increase to €390. Since 26 March, police have the authority to fine people who are in groups of more than two, and those who don’t keep to the 1.5 metre distance rule.

There are exceptions, of course, for families and for groups of children under 12 with an adult supervisor. These extra powers were granted to the police as a result of the coronavirus emergency ordinance.

