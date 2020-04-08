Over the past week and a half, over 1400 fines have been given to people who flouted social distancing rules, RTL Nieuws reports. These fines could increase to €390.

Since 26 March, police have the authority to fine people who are in groups of more than two, and don’t keep to the 1.5 metre distance rule. There are exceptions, of course, for families and for groups of children under 12 with an adult supervisor. These extra powers were granted to the police as a result of the coronavirus emergency ordinance.

Government enforcers can also give out fines, but these are not included in the official numbers released by the police- so we’re probably talking about a far higher number than 1400.

Ruim 1.400 mensen kregen afgelopen anderhalve week een boete van @politie voor het overtreden van de #coronamaatregelen. De criminaliteitscijfers blijven aanzienlijk lager dan normaal. De politie blijft de komende tijd mensen aanspreken en handhaaft waar nodig. #alleensamen pic.twitter.com/Tg2cunBCML — Politie Nederland (@Politie) April 7, 2020

According to Rutte in the press conference last night, the vast majority of Dutch people have kept to the social distancing rules, despite the lovely weather over the past few days. He urged people to continue to respect the rules- otherwise all of our social distancing work will have been for nothing.

Feature Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied.