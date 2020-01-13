Aart Staartjes, the moody and loveable Meneer Aart from Sesame Street died from injuries from a traffic accident in Leeuwarden, reports RTL Nieuws. The actor was 81-years-old and loved by countless generations of Dutch children.

He was thrown out of his vehicle when a car and his moped collided. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Leeuwarden. The police are investigating what caused the accident.

The Dutch are going to miss Meneer Aart

Being someone who believed that change will come with the children, young Dutchies (including Prime Minister Rutte) will remember Aart from his Sesame Street days and from shows like De Stratemakeropzeeshow, JJ Bomb formerly Kindervriend, De film van Ome Willem, and The Core.

Wat een droevig nieuws: Aart Staartjes is overleden. Zoals zovelen ben ik met hem opgegroeid (De Stratemakeropzeeshow, De film van Ome Willem, Sesamstraat). Een icoon uit onze jeugd. En altijd een markant persoon gebleven. Ik wens zijn naasten veel sterkte met dit grote verlies. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) January 12, 2020

Translation: What sad news: Aart Staartjes passed away. I grew up with him like so many others (De Stratemakeropzeeshow, De film van Ome Willem, Sesame Street). An icon from our childhood. And always remained a striking person. I wish his loved ones much strength with this big loss.

His colleagues also expressed their shock at hearing the news of his passing. Bert Plagman, or better known (heard) as Tommie’s voiceover on Sesame Street, said, “It was very nice to work with him. He was a pleasant person. Over the years we also had a lot of personal contact.”