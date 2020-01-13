Aart Staartjes, the moody and loveable Meneer Aart from Sesame Street died from injuries from a traffic accident in Leeuwarden, reports RTL Nieuws. The actor was 81-years-old and loved by countless generations of Dutch children.
He was thrown out of his vehicle when a car and his moped collided. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Leeuwarden. The police are investigating what caused the accident.
The Dutch are going to miss Meneer Aart
Being someone who believed that change will come with the children, young Dutchies (including Prime Minister Rutte) will remember Aart from his Sesame Street days and from shows like De Stratemakeropzeeshow, JJ Bomb formerly Kindervriend, De film van Ome Willem, and The Core.
Wat een droevig nieuws: Aart Staartjes is overleden. Zoals zovelen ben ik met hem opgegroeid (De Stratemakeropzeeshow, De film van Ome Willem, Sesamstraat). Een icoon uit onze jeugd. En altijd een markant persoon gebleven. Ik wens zijn naasten veel sterkte met dit grote verlies.
Translation: What sad news: Aart Staartjes passed away. I grew up with him like so many others (De Stratemakeropzeeshow, De film van Ome Willem, Sesame Street). An icon from our childhood. And always remained a striking person. I wish his loved ones much strength with this big loss.
His colleagues also expressed their shock at hearing the news of his passing. Bert Plagman, or better known (heard) as Tommie’s voiceover on Sesame Street, said, “It was very nice to work with him. He was a pleasant person. Over the years we also had a lot of personal contact.”
Thank you for my childhood.
Rest in peace Aart Staartjes.
(He was on the Dutch Sesame Street)
My condolences to his family and friends#AartStaartjes #Sesamstraat pic.twitter.com/GTZwUdp1X9
R.I.P Meneer Aart…! A TV hero from my youth has passed… 🙏🏻💔 #AartStaartjes pic.twitter.com/iRZp5V7oDA
#AartStaartjes 1938-2019. Roadbuilder-at-sea; his programs meant so much to me as a child, and later in life as well. Still learning to build at sea. I’ll never forget him. Thank you and rest in peace. X pic.twitter.com/3sPgea6lK8
Dit verhaal gaat over doodgaan. Nieuwe opa’s. RIP #AartStaartjes pic.twitter.com/it4lNcK2fK
Deze man maakt deel uit van de kindertijd en de herinneringen van zo ontzettend veel mensen. Het is alsof we allemaal een familielid moeten missen. Dag lieve Meneer Aart. Dank voor al het moois. #AartStaartjes pic.twitter.com/FCflavxInd
Translation: This man is part of childhood and the memories of so many people. It’s like we all have to miss a family member. Goodbye dear Mr. Aart. Thanks for all the beauty. #AartStaartjes
Were you one of the Dutchies who enjoyed watching and learning from Mr. Aart? Which was your favourite TV moment of his? Let us know in the comments below! May his soul rest in peace.