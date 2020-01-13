Research by the FoodService Instituut Nederland (FSIN) has scientifically proven what we all knew to be true: we millennials are ruining our chances of property ownership by having a social life.

1500 euros a year spent on eating out

According to RTL Nieuws, the FSIN has shown that of all generations, millennials are eating out at restaurants far more often. This is costing us, on average, 1500 euros a year. Generation X, or those born after 1960 but before 1980, only spend 1239 euros on this frivolous expense. It makes complete sense that this massive difference in spending habits has prevented us millennials from owning houses, and not, as some have idiotically suggested, a housing shortage, or fears for the future. Thank goodness.

Time to start acting like boomers

Heading out to explore the best places to eat in Leiden (for example) with friends is, according to the director of the FSIN, Jan-Willem Grievink, a completely normal thing for millennials. What strange habits we have. RTL Nieuws reports that eating out is the “spearhead of [millennials’] lifestyle”. You’d think at some point we would quit enjoying the trendiest places to eat in Amsterdam and act more like everyone’s inspiration in life, the baby boomers, who only spend 436 euros on eating out each year.

Millennials are NOT killing an industry (for once!)

The FSIN did this research because of the increase in profit in the food and hospitality sector over the last couple of years. This year horeca profits reached 21 billion euros, which is an increase of 4 percent since last year. But it has been clear for a while that the sector is growing. As a millennial, it’s wonderful, for once, not to be killing an industry.

Increased competition for established restaurants

Because of the increased level of opportunity in the industry, more and more cafes and restaurants are opening up. This competition, in combination with supermarkets beginning to offer warm meals, means that established restaurants and cafes may experience some trouble in the near future.

Avo on toast, anyone?

If you want to be part of this hot millennial trend and spend slightly more on eating out than the generation before you, then we have some suggestions for you. Rotterdam has some incredible places to eat; The Hague is crammed with delicious vegan food; and, if you’re in Amsterdam, you’ll want to know that we have a list of the best places to go when you’ve got the munchies. Here’s to renting forever!

What’s your favourite place to eat out and ruin your future in? Let us know in the comments below, we love financial irresponsibility!

Feature image: pen_ash/Pixabay