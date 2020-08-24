After many delays including coronavirus, the Eurostar train DIRECTLY from Amsterdam and Rotterdam to London is set to roll out from October 26 this year.

We’ve been waiting for a direct train from Amsterdam to London for quite a while now, and it’s finally happening! Prices for a one-way ticket will start at €46, with a travel time of just over four hours from Amsterdam, says NS. From Rotterdam you can get to London in only three and a half hours.

The tickets will soon be available for purchase on NS International and the Eurostar website from September 1, 2020. You can book up to six months in advance, and if you book early there are possible discounts, which is great considering that prices are currently a lot higher on their website.

Coronavirus measures

With international travel permitted between these countries, NS is looking forward to an increase in passenger numbers. With the uncertainty of coronavirus, the train company will allow tickets to be changed free of charge up to 14 days prior to the trip. This flexibility will be available until December 31, 2020 for all tickets purchased during this period. Of course, usual measures like wearing a mask will also apply.

The perks

The Netherlands, France, Belgium and the UK have signed an agreement that streamlines passport control. Passengers will only be required to show ID at the start of the journey, eliminating the need for passengers to get off in Brussels and saving an hour of travel time.

“A Eurostar train has roughly twice as many seats as an average plane and CO2 emissions per passenger are considerably lower,” said State Secretary Stientje van Veldhoven. “This makes the train to London a truly sustainable and full-fledged alternative to flying.”

Looking forward to taking the direct train to London? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: hpgruesen/Pixabay