Amsterdam’s council has banned new hotels from being built in their latest attempt to curb mass tourism.

Now, “new” hotels will only pop up where an existing one has closed (like a big game of whack-a-mole).

The intentions of tourists in the Dutch capital have been endlessly questioned — are they just there to enjoy the joints? Or run riot in the Red Light District?

One thing’s for sure: They always need a place to stay. Well, that just got a whole lot harder with these bans, NU.nl shares.

Bans are here to stay (and tourists aren’t)

Along with the restrictions on construction, the number of overnight hotel stays per year is capped at 20 million. Last year, there were more than 20.6 million.

And, for perspective, that doesn’t include nights in holiday rentals, B&Bs or cruises.

This is just one more shield in Amsterdam’s line of defence against overcrowding. The city has previously enforced stricter conditions for new hotels, like sustainability targets.

The only remaining loophole concerns new hotels for which construction is already underway. After that, there will be no more new places to stay.

The new hotel ban joins a developing defence against mass tourism in the capital:

No more city centre cruises. 🛳

Tourist tax increases for hotels and cruises. 💸

StayAway video campaign deterring drunkards. ⛔

Amsterdam Rules quiz targeting tourists’ motives. 📝

Coffee shop restrictions for visitors. 🚭

Time will tell if the city is doing enough to turn troublesome tourists away, but a ban on new hotels certainly closes one more door in their faces.

Do you think the fight against mass tourism in Amsterdam is working? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.