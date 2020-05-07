In an effort to curb unnecessary travel by train, the NS has decided to implement some new measures.

Starting from next Tuesday, people will no longer be allowed to bring bicycles on trains, reports RTL Nieuws.

Trains are not for social outings

The reason for this new policy is to ensure that people keep train travel for when it’s only strictly necessary.

Besides not allowing bicycles anymore, the Fietskaart Dal (for bringing bikes on trains) cannot be purchased either. However, people who have adapted bikes (for example, people with physical disabilities) will still be allowed to bring them on the train.

Also cancelled are the group discounts, as a way of preventing large groups of people from getting on the trains.

These are all temporary measures which will be ended once the coronavirus crisis passes.

Overcrowded train stopped in Weesp

This morning, an overcrowded train heading to Amsterdam Centraal was stopped in Weesp, reports AT5. It was stopped because there were so many people it was impossible to respect the social distancing measures.

Police had to intervene as some passengers refused to get off the train. It eventually departed at 8:00 AM, but not before causing delays with other trains, as one would typically expect.

Feature Image: Natydphoto/Pixabay