One of the biggest challenges posed by the coronavirus is the overwhelming of the healthcare system, especially the intensive care units.

Thankfully, the number of ICU cases is continuing to drop in the Netherlands, reports AD.

Return to a normal number of ICU occupancy

In the past 24 hours, there’s been a decrease of 34 coronavirus ICU cases. As of now, there are 507 coronavirus patients in ICU’s, as reported by the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS) this past Sunday.

492 Dutch coronavirus patients are in the Netherlands, while there are another 15 which were transferred in Germany. There’s also 418 non-coronavirus patients in ICU’s, 32 less than the day before. According to Ernst Kuipers, chairman of National Network of Acute Care, this means that the national level of ICU occupancy is back to normal levels.

No return to normal until a vaccine is developed

Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge said in a press conference next week that until a vaccine is developed, the coronavirus will continue to control our lives.

With this in mind, The Minister is working to structurally increase the capacity of ICU beds to 1700 and he is currently making agreements with hospitals in order to make that possible.

Under normal circumstances, there are around 800 to 900 patients in ICU’s, with the normal number of beds available being 1100.

Ad

In early-April during the peak of the crisis here in the Netherlands, there were 1,424 coronavirus ICU patients. As an emergency measure, that capacity was temporarily increased to 2,400 beds by bringing nurses and doctors from different departments.

As such Minister De Jonge urges for a structural increase of ICU’s, and promises to involve healthcare professionals in the development of coronavirus plans.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news on coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva