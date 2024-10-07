11 things you should do before moving to the Netherlands

So, you’ve decided to make the big move to this small country? Wat leuk! Before you get carried away by the excitement of coming to the Netherlands, there’s some serious prep work to be done.

As someone who wasn’t ready at all when they came here, trust me when I say this: Being prepared will make your move much smoother and leave you with more time to enjoy the fun stuff once you arrive.

So, let’s get into it!

1. Make sure all visas and permits are in order

First things first: paperwork. I know, not the most thrilling part of your adventure, but probably the most crucial.

Before planning your physical relocation to the Netherlands, you’ll need to get the nitty-gritty in order and make sure you’re actually allowed to live and work here.

The conditions for this will depend on where you’re moving to the Netherlands from.

If you’re an EU citizen: You don’t need a visa to travel to the Netherlands and need no residence permit or work permit to stay.

You don’t need a visa to travel to the Netherlands and need no residence permit or work permit to stay. If you’re from a non-Schengen country: You’ll need a permit to stay in the Netherlands for over 90 days. While some nationalities can apply for their residence permit at the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) upon arrival in the Netherlands, others will have to do it at the Dutch embassy or consulate in their country of residence before they leave.

All the necessary forms for your residence permit application can be found on IND’s website. Image: Freepik

Make sure you’ve double and triple-checked off all the necessary boxes so you can avoid any unexpected hiccups upon arrival. After all, you don’t want to be stuck at immigration when you could be sampling poffertjes instead!

2. Make an appointment for your registration

Once you’ve landed in the Dutch city of your choice, one of your first stops should be at the municipality to register and get your BSN (burgerservicenummer).

But it’s not always that simple; sometimes, even just scoring an appointment can take weeks. This can significantly delay the start of your new chapter, considering you need a BSN for things like getting health insurance and registering with a doctor.

How do we work around this? You got it: by being organised like the Dutch and booking an afspraak (appointment) ahead of time.

💡 Your burgerservicenummer (BSN) is a nine-digit Dutch personal identification number. Every resident has one, and you’ll need it for all sorts of official business.

3. Set up your Dutch bank account

Money makes the world go round, and it certainly makes life easier when you’re settling into a new country. That’s why setting up a Dutch bank account should be high on your to-do list.

Not only will it make managing your daily expenses easier, but you’ll also need it to receive your salary, pay your rent, and handle other essential transactions.

Debit card is king in the Netherlands, so make sure you have a local one! Image: Freepik

The good news is that the Netherlands has many great banks, so you should start researching them ahead of time so you can hit the ground running.

But the bad news? Opening an account can sometimes take a bit of time — especially if it’s with a bank that wants you to have a BSN beforehand — so it’s smart to get a jump on this one.

4. Gather your necessary paperwork

Phone charger? Check. Toothbrush? Check. Birth certificate? Erm… Exactly, in the hustle and bustle of preparing for an international move, it’s easy to overlook some of the less exciting yet essential documents.

Don’t be that person frantically calling your parents to express-mail you your birth certificate on the day you need it.

Instead, make a checklist of all the necessary paperwork you could ever need, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, vaccination records, and even a medication passport.

These documents might not be something you’ll need right away, but when the time comes, you’ll be relieved to have them easily accessible.

5. Arrange the move of your belongings

Getting yourself to the Netherlands is one thing, but you also have to consider transporting your belongings (and, if you have any, your pets).

Whether you’re hiring a relocation company or going the DIY route, this process takes some serious planning, so it’s good to arrange it early.

An international move might mean you have to get rid of some of your belongings. Image: Depositphotos

Start by deciding what you need to bring with you (hint: it’s not as much as you think), like certain pieces of furniture and your personal items. Then, figure out the logistics of getting everything from point A to point B. You got this!

6. Join local Facebook groups

One of the best ways to get a feel for your new home is to connect with those who already live there.

How can you do that? By joining local Facebook groups, of course! These groups are packed with valuable tips and advice from expats and locals alike, whether you’re looking for recommendations on the best local coffee spots or advice on navigating Dutch bureaucracy.

And who knows? You might just make some lifelong friends before you’ve even packed your moving boxes.

7. Secure a place to live

If there’s one thing you should know about the Dutch housing market, it’s that it can be intense (to say the least).

Especially in major cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht, finding a place to live can feel like an impossible feat.

Ready for your own charming Dutch house? Image: Depositphotos

That’s why it is important to start your house hunt as early as possible — whether you’re looking for a cosy canal-side apartment or a room in a shared house.

8. Get your health insurance sorted

Health insurance is mandatory in the Netherlands, and it’s best to arrange it as soon as possible when you arrive.

The good news is that the Dutch healthcare system is excellent, but the bad news is that navigating insurance options can be tricky, especially if you don’t speak Dutch.

Take some time before your move to research different providers and plans, so you can choose the one that best fits your needs and hit the ground running when you get here.

9. Pack everything orange that you own

King’s Day? Orange. Liberation Day? Orange. Football match? Orange. Eurovision Song Contest? ORANGE.

Wanna blend in with the locals? Get your orange on! Image: Depositphotos

Orange isn’t just a colour in the Netherlands; it’s a national symbol. And when these national events come (and trust me, they sneak up on you), you’ll want to blend with the locals without having to panic-buy that ugly shirt from your local Action.

So, pack that orange shirt, those orange socks, and maybe even that orange hat. Will it look questionable? Maybe. But that won’t matter when you’re six beers deep. You’ll thank us later.

10. Stock up on your favourite products from home

No matter how much you’re looking forward to your new life in the Netherlands, there are likely some (many!) things from home you’ll miss.

Certain products you love from your home country might be hard or impossible to find in the Netherlands — whether it’s your favourite snacks, beauty products, or even a specific brand of coffee.

Yes, the Netherlands has its own great products, but to avoid homesickness (or at least minimise it), it’s a good idea to stock up on all your faves before you move.

11. Say your goodbyes

In the chaos of preparing for your big move, it can be easy to overlook one of the most important steps: saying goodbye to your family and friends.

Leaving your home country is a big deal, and it deserves to be treated as such. One way of doing so is by spending quality time with your loved ones, whether that means hosting a farewell party or having one-on-one dinners.

You’ll see everyone again soon. ❤️‍🩹 Image: Freepik

This step may be the hardest, but the bright side is that you can always visit your home country. Also, you’ll live in a beautiful place so beautiful that others will surely want to come and visit you as well! 😉

Did you write all these down? 📝

With this checklist in hand, your big international move will be much less stressful — but still just as exciting. We wish you all the best!

Can you think of other things you should do before moving to the Netherlands? Share them in the comments!