The National Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM) has published the latest numbers on the coronavirus in the Netherlands, and there are now 1135 cases, an increase of 176 from the last count. Another 8 people have also died from coronavirus.

It’s important to know that this is not the number, in reality, this number is probably a great deal higher as we’ve once again have written yesterday. And even today news broke that director of the GGD, responsible for testing, thinks that 6000 cases is a more realistic number.

Why will DutchReview keep reporting the official number then? Well, it signals a trend and direction of the pandemic, that’s one thing. The number of deaths also is relevant. And we’re also attaching other news about coronavirus in the Netherlands to these articles, so you know you’re getting an update from DutchReview somewhere between 14 and 15 pm.

The cases in the Netherlands have been on an upwards increase ever since the first case was detected back on the 27th of February. Measures that are now being taken include cancelling of all events of over 100 people, closing down Universities and asking the people to work at home, or to stay indoors if they have any flu-like symptoms.

KLM will cut down on 2000 jobs

One of the industries that have been most affected by the coronavirus was the airline industries, owing to travel restrictions or outright bans on any form of transport. KLM has also been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and it recently announced that it will cut down on 2000 jobs, reports AD.

The cuts are made in the context of fewer flights which affects the profits of the company, and the company has also reduced investments in order to increase cost savings.

Keukenhof will remain closed until at least the first of April

The world-renowned flower park will remain closed until the first of April. Normally, it was supposed to open on the 21st of March, yet given the current measures being taken that ban events with over 100 people, including outdoor events, the Keukenhof is respecting governmental policy, reports NU. The park is planning for an opening on the first of April, a day after the measures that are currently in place will expire. Nonetheless, the administration of the park has stated they will keep an eye on the evolution of the coronavirus and will carefully decide if to open the park or not.

