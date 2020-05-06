The Netherlands reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on February 27, 2020. Since then, the numbers have rapidly increased.
THE LATEST: Coronavirus update: 27 new hospitalisations indicate that numbers are falling
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus to date:
41,319
(+232 in last 24-hours)
Total deaths in the Netherlands to date
5,204
(+36 in last 24-hours)
Hospitalisations to date
|
11,153
(+27in last 24-hours)
Last updated: 2:30pm May 6, 2020.
The measures in place appear to be working, following a downward trend.
Note: Each Tuesday, the numbers for the preceding week become accurate. Usually, Tuesdays have the highest numbers of the week because of this. Weekends and public holidays can all cause delays in testing data.
Which Dutch cities have the most cases of coronavirus?
The majority of the Dutch cases in the Netherlands are in the province of Noord-Brabant and Gelderland.
The first Dutch case of coronavirus was in Tilburg, followed by a case in Diemen and in Delft.
What measures are currently in place?
The current measures implemented in the Netherlands include:
- No groups larger than three people in public spaces.
- Ensuring a minimum distance 1.5 metres away from other people where possible, including supermarkets.
- Encouraging people to work from home
- Schools to remain closed for now, but free childcare provided at schools and childcare centres for children of key workers, such as healthcare professionals, emergency services, and public transport. The cabinet has allowed primary schools to reopen — at least partially from May 11 onwards. Day-care and special primary education can open fully from the same date. Furthermore, some rules have been relaxed regarding children and playing sports.
- Teachers to arrange distance learning for other students who are at home.
- People with a runny nose, cough, sore throat or fever told to self-quarantine. If symptoms worsen to include a fever above 38 degrees and difficulty breathing they can call a doctor for advice.
- Those in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and immune-compromised people, to avoid gatherings and public transport.
- Restaurants closed until at least May 20. However, delivery and takeaway service are still available. (This is a great way to support local businesses.)
- Coffee shops are open for takeaway only.
- Sports clubs, gyms, saunas, sex clubs and coffee shops will also remain closed until May 20 (inclusive).
- All gatherings of more than 100 people have been cancelled. Public places like museums, concert venues, theatres, sports clubs and sports events have been closed or cancelled till September 1.
The government has said that in order for normal life to begin to resume once again, three criteria need to be met. There needs to be less pressure on the healthcare system, there needs to be sufficient testing capacity, and there needs to be a way to track infections.
Fewer customers allowed in supermarkets
There is a cap on the number of customers allowed to enter supermarkets. This is in order to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between customers.
Fewer shopping baskets will be available, and once the maximum number of customers is reached, those who want to enter will need to wait so that another customer leaves. These policies are implemented to protect both the employees and the customers.
Schools and coronavirus
For better or for worse, the centralised school exams for this year’s school year have been cancelled. The exams were due to start on the 7th of May. Instead, now pupils will receive their final marks based on their previous marks in school exams as not to delay their process of continuing their education. This new policy was announced by the Minister of Education this morning, reports NOS.
These latest measures include closing down all restaurants, bars, cafes, coffee shops, clubs and other venues until the 20th of May, with the exception of takeaway. Schools are closed for the time being but will begin to open up after May 11.
What can I do to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands?
It’s not just up to the government: we all need to do our share to slow the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. Here are some tips for how you can help out:
- Avoid crowded areas,
- keep a safe distance from other people and when outside,
- avoid touching your face, especially the T-area where your nose and eyes are.
- If coughing or sneezing, do so in your elbows.
- Avoid handshakes and kissing people three times on the cheeks.
Should I avoid public transport in the Netherlands because of COVID-19?
Virologists suggest that you should be extra vigilant about taking public transport.
If you really need to go somewhere, then take public transport. Just make sure you stay at a safe distance from other people, that you do not touch your face after touching objects outside (such as handles in the tram), and that you wash your hands with soap as soon as you get back home.
If you’re in a risk group, don’t take public transport. And of course, if you’re sick just stay at home.
What should I do if I think I have coronavirus?
Remember: cold or flu symptoms do not mean coronavirus. RIVM says if you have a runny nose or a cough to stay home and self-isolate. However, if you have a fever over 38 degrees and persistent chest pain, follow the steps below.
Firstly, do not go to your doctor’s office. Instead, call the office and speak with a doctor or nurse. They’re trained to detect the symptoms of coronavirus and will make a decision as to whether you need further testing. There’s no need to panic, but you do need to be proactive.
In the meantime, avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary. If you have to go outside wear a face mask so you don’t risk infecting other people. If you can have groceries and other essentials delivered or dropped off by friends or family do this.
I’m stressed about coronavirus in the Netherlands, help!
While the coronavirus is something to be taken seriously, there is also no need to overreact, panic excessively or compulsively buy toilet paper.
Odds are that even if you do get the coronavirus, you will not die, nor will you have a severe form of it. So unless you are very old, have a bad immune system or already have dangerous pre-existing conditions, you will probably not have a terrible case.
In fact, statistically, the majority of people don’t need hospitalisation and fully recover. But, we’ve all experienced bad cases of the anxieties before, so we prepared a nice little coronavirus anti-anxiety fact list to ease your nerves.
Remember: we’re all in this together
A sad side-effect of the coronavirus is the emergence of racism towards Chinese people in the Netherlands.
About two weeks ago, there have been multiple documented cases of people in the Netherlands being harassed for their Chinese identity.
We strongly reject any kind of racism of any form. If you notice anyone harassing Chinese people report the case to the police.
Where can I find more information about COVID-19 from the officials?
The official source for information on coronavirus in the Netherlands is RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment).
The most up to date information can be found on the RIVM website. This article is also constantly updated with the most current information.
Fantastic idea!!! I will keep sharing this.
According to several respected sites (https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/netherlands/, https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR3exv1Ep6vsgSOqwNu7Y1DVM4aT0SXL02ZLje0eIModx5LSTockb7xpDyM#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6) which get their information directly from the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health
and the Environment, Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport), the rate of recovery in the Netherlands is far lower than any other country. While I have heard that this is due to the Dutch reporting methods, it still does not explain this: Cases which had an outcome: 437; Recovered: 3; Deaths: 434. Are we really experiencing a 99% death rate for this virus?
‘Outcome’ presumably refers to either death or recovery. In other words, there are many people infected who have not yet ‘made it out’ either way. But the great majority will recover. That seems to be the difference in the reporting method.
I follow the same site and I’ve been wondering something similar since almost 3 weeks ago and that is the difference in cases vs mortality in NL compared to Belgium and Germany. I also asked in Quora NL about it (https://nl.quora.com/Hoe-komt-dat-de-sterftekans-in-Nederland-percentage-wise-veel-hoger-ligt-dan-buurlanden-Duitsland-en-Belgi%C3%AB-Heeft-dat-mee-te-maken-met-de-kwaliteit-van-de-gezondheidszorg-in-NL-of-er-zijn-andere-redenen).
Nowadays, if you want to talk about it percentage-wise, it comes down to amount of testing and ICU beds (Germany has 29.2 per 100.000 inhabitants and the Netherlands only 6.4) and GE still tests as much as possible and NL, already for almost 2 weeks, mainly the very sick and very old. Also, to my knowledge -I’ve lived in this country for 31 years), the healthcare system here is subpar to Germany and Belgium (I’ve chosen from the beginning to compare NL to its neighbours since there should be more similarities than discrepancies, you would think). Two times I have had to go back to my own country (Chile) for testing and treatment since my own experience here is that they are behind not only in knowledge about medicine but also equipment.
And what I read recently about doctors thinking about asking older corona patients if they want care in a hospital or at home…that’s basically asking them if they rather stay home and just die since they are old and ill. They do stretch the meaning of palliative care in this country, I saw this with my father in law couple years ago. They were very eager to put him out of misery instead of trying treatment, he was not even 80.
So…now trying to answer your questions. They don’t really track the people that recover, but that’s sloppy if people have been treated in a hospital (don’t they keep track of the people discharged?). The ratio cases/deaths is high due to minimal testing and testing only critical cases (leaving aside hospital staff). But on the other hand GE has almost 84 million people, NL little over 17 million. GE has 433 deaths at this moment, NL has 639….think about that.
I do not think keeping takeaway shops open is such a good idea, netherlands is one of the countries with quite a few deaths, even though its not as bad as italy or spain, it can get out of control really quickly.
In fact during the next weeks you´ll see the big expansion of Corono Virus in the Netherlands. It´s a question of time. Soon I will eat my shit words about European Southern countries.
I must be the unluckiest person in the Netherlands because in my neighbourhood not even 10% of Dutch people keep the official 1.5 m safe distance. The aforementioned 99% sounds like a joke (or a dream, it depends on the point of view). Dutch people are unaware of the situation. I keep seeing groups gathering, birthday celebrations with more than 10 children together and the corresponding number of parents… I guess this is a government’s trick to clean up the economy by eliminating the elderly.
Unlike Dani’s comment. I feel that the Dutch People are keeping there distance here in Soesterberg in the Netherlands. Although very young children have been seen playing together in neighborhood playgrounds, this seems to have been rectified.
We have to keep business going with a mitigated risk as well as isolating those who are subject to heightened mortality! The problem with the UK and America is that they just don’t have the Medical resources to cope with the onslaught. The Netherlands is nearing capacity, but thing are no were near exponentially increasing and it’s become more linear in the last few days.
So we don’t need to be so critical of the Netherlands, they are rule breaker (Just don’t be rule breaker i there society 😉 ) and they are well educated in statistics and science!
Recoveries are there, but they are not centrally registered and therefore not reported. Individual hospitals do however and they report them, mostly daily to personnel. Hotspot Amphia hospital in Breda reported at a certain day cumulative 34 corona deaths and 109 recovered. So that is better.
As far as Germany goes, they choose for much wider testing, so had many more cases reported, but also many with few symptoms. As Germans are very good at registering they reported also the very many recoveries of light cases. As Ge now has many more more severe cases, their number of deaths has now overtaken that of the Netherlands. In time their numbers will increass more, reflecting the size of their bigger population.
Last factor, coronadeaths where corona was not tested do not count as corona deaths. Statistical analysis of deaths in march till now suggest a doubling of reported corona deaths is likely.
What sort of lockdown are we in!!
Live in Enschede where you can still go clothes shopping, shoe shopping, even underwear shopping and plenty more
They pass you a wipe from a cheap pack
Where the shops are full of people
Even Germans. (Lockdown)
They even set up the small market stall yesterday fml
Dutch are not on no lockdown…
one thing thou. 3 people or more in the car you get slapped with a 400 euro fine
Says it all about what the Dutch government is doing ( all about the money)
I live in Koudekerk aan den Rijn (near Leiden). I phoned the doctor 3 weeks and 2 days ago. The bottom line was: “No fever, no dangerously short breath… no appointment, no test”.
I went through hell since then. Strange that I never had a fever, but the list of symptoms was/is as follows: Chills (like a fever, but not a fever), Sore throat comes and goes, Dry cough (but not a constant cough), Severe muscle/joint pains (and what felt for like deep abdomen and lung pain for almost 3 weeks), Dizziness, and of course very weak.
Never more than 2 symptoms at one time; most all symptoms have passed except for the severe muscle/joint pain the past 4 days. Barely a cough now. Improvement every day for the past 3 days. I am told it is possible once this pain goes away I may be in the clear.
My point is not to complain about my experience — but to say this: If I was not allowed to see the doctor, and not allowed to be tested… then the statistics must be way off the mark! There must be literally THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE UNACCOUNTED FOR AND SIMPLY STAYED HOME AND SUFFERED THROUGH IT. Hopefully surviving it.
But not being allowed the opportunity to be tested not only seems like a senseless health risk… but grossly unfair to those of us isolated from our families, especially the children. How many were not positive for Covid-19 yet were/are separated from their loved ones??
Article keeps using some statistics but it really doesn’t seem to match reality. There are people drinking wine together in groups on canals and parties held between neighbours. When I once saw a police van going past a group of 8 students sitting together at one big table I thought they were all going to be fined. Instead, the police didn’t even slow down.
This situation is just an opportunity for the Dutch government to kill off those whose financial input is already done. My friend’s 70y.o. father who was in hospital and had signed a form asking to be resuscitated, the next day received a call from his own GP informing the family that with all in mind, he overruled that signature..
This is not a country of compassion but paracetamol induced incredible indifference.
I couldn’t agree more. I have to add, that even allowing fewer people in the supermarkets is not the solution. The most dangerous people are the supermarket employees. Yes, they wear a nice t-shirt that says “keep a 1.5 m distance”, but they are the first that walk close to customers all the time. In conclusion, Dutch people are terrible at following rules or they just think that 30-40 cm is 1.5 m. The only solution is a better upbringing, but that takes years.
Well said 🙌🏻🙌🏻
Why have the Dutch stopped reporting their “Recovered” data?
Probably the most important metric.
I seem to think that this was was reported daily until recently.
Why the change?
This country has a much higher death rate than most other countries, even those with a lesser developed health system. Why is it so bad??