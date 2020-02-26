You might not realize it, but the Dutch are absolutely obsessed with insurance. There are a variety of types of insurance you can get in the Netherlands.

If you think that by insurance I mean the mandatory health insurance any residence of the country needs to possess, car insurance because you drive, or life insurance because you have a mortgage, then buddy, you’re missing a very important part of the Dutch experience : living your life to the fullest without a thing to worry because there is always an insurance coverage for every aspect of your life. A typical Dutch person would be contributing to the 6 or 7 types of insurance every month easily.

Insurances in the Netherlands

Insurance as an instrument to protect people from financial lost might have been invented by the Babylons and popularized by American insurance giants but the no one utilize insurances as fully as the Dutch.

Here are few types of other very popular insurances in the Netherlands you’re probably not yet subscribed to: