From June 1, public transport will return to its normal schedule. However, there are conditions. Wearing a non-medical mask. Furthermore, it is expected that more measures will be relaxed in the coming weeks.

According to NOS, this information will formally be announced to the public in the press conference taking place tonight.

The reason that transport companies have insisted upon this measure is because it is close to impossible to keep 1.5 meters of distance in busses and trains.

Measures to be relaxed gradually

Since March 16, the regular hours of public transport have diminished in order to adhere to the coronavirus measures in place. In theory, it is only individuals in crucial positions (healthcare) that should regularly be commuting.

However, as the number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands are decreasing, the Cabinet aims to relax some of the measures in place so that society can return (at least slightly) to normal.

However, this will only be the case if coronavirus numbers do not flare up, and the virus continues to decline in the country.

