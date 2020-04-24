The current coronavirus crisis has lead to the cancellation of many events that people were looking forwards to this year, from King’s Day to Eurovision.

Nevertheless, the city of Rotterdam is planning to host Eurovision next year in 2021, reports NOS.

6.7 million euros set aside for next year

The city has already decided to set aside 6.7 million euros, in order to invest them in Eurovision next year. This sum comes as an addition to the 15 million euros already invested in Eurovision for this year.

Eurovision would normally have happened in a few weeks from now, but given the current circumstances, that is not possible. In order to participate again as a city, the city council needs to stand behind the candidacy and invest money. A decision will be taken around mid-May if Rotterdam is to truly host it in 2021.

Eurovision care festival

Another plan for next year if plans to host Eurovision come to fruition is to support the care workers from Rotterdam which are now on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. The plan, laid down by the city council, is to give care workers free tickets to the show and to honour them during the tv show.

Alderman Kasmi is the one responsible for implementing the plan and is currently looking planning to invite care workers to a show or to a rehearsal.

Feature Image: David Jones/Flickr

