Vindicat, a Dutch student association in Groningen, recently expelled 15 members for throwing a party yesterday night at the Grote Markt.

Clearly, the members were not complying with the coronavirus social distancing measures in place. Consequently, the police received a report of a possible party being held on association grounds, according to RTL Nieuws.

When the police reached the site, they found 15 members of Vindicat and fined them for not adhering to the corona crisis rules.

In a press release, Vindicat stipulated, “we do not accept the failure of our members to adhere to the guidelines, thereby endangering others.” Furthermore, it noted that “we do not want anything to do with this behaviour.”

Expulsion

Vindicat has therefore removed these students from its association, lauding the police for its actions in response.

Ironically, Vindicat students offered free babysitting for people working in necessary professions:

De lieverds van Vindicat bieden gratis oppas aan voor ouders met een vitaal beroep. Ook: vannacht zijn 15 van deze lieverds beboet omdat ze een feestje vierden in hun clubhuis op de Grote Markt. Ik vind dat heel, heel ernstig. — Minke – THIS IS NOT A DRILL (@M_nke) April 18, 2020

Ad

It should, however, be noted that group of 15 doesn’t necessarily represent the entire association and doesn’t mean that all members are responsible for their actions.

Nonetheless, in times like these, large groups of students should be aware that their actions can have wide-ranging implications.

Do you think the Netherlands needs a complete lockdown in order for people to start taking measures seriously? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Feature mage: Papoise/Wikimedia Commons