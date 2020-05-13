Since Monday, five surfers have been found dead at at Scheveningen. Their cause of death is still being investigated; however, it is possible that a thick layer of sea foam played a role.

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ) is currently investigating the incidents, RTL Nieuws reports.

According to NIOZ researcher Katja Philippart, what they want to know is whether excess algae was present in the water near the area, or whether it was excess wind. This is because, if it was the algae that played a role, this can be reported so that dangerous incidents in the future can be prevented.

Excess algae combined with wind

According to RTL Nieuws, the combination of dead algae and heavy winds created a thick, dangerous layer of sea foam.

It is likely this that caused even more dangerous circumstances for surfers.

Feature Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied