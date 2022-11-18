BREAKING: Eight Dutchmen sentenced for murder in Mallorca

Eight Dutchmen have been sentenced for the murder of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca in July 2021. The harshest sentence handed down was a maximum of seven years in prison.

Sanil B., accused of attempted manslaughter, has been sentenced to serve a seven-year sentence after the court in Lelystad determined him guilty, reports the NOS.

The rest of the suspects have received lighter sentences — and people are not impressed.

What happened?

Carlo Heuvelman was murdered by a group of nine Dutchmen in the summer of 2021. The gang of young men was rioting for hours before the attack, which ultimately led to Heavelman’s untimely death.

Now, eight of the nine suspects have been sentenced to serve prison terms, with one suspect being acquitted of all charges.

People are not impressed

#mallorcazaak Carlo Heuvelman heeft maar 27 jaar van zijn leven kunnen genieten voordat hij werd doodgeschopt tijdens zijn vakantie.

Over 7 jaar zal Sanil B. ook 27 zijn en vrij om de rest van zijn leven te genieten.

Waar is de gerechtigheid daarin? — CrazyGrazy (@CrazyGrazy63) October 17, 2022 Translation: Carlo Heuvelman only enjoyed 27 years of his life before he was kicked to death during his vacation. In 7 years, Sanil B. will also be 27 and free to enjoy the rest of his life. Where is the justice in that?

Sanil B., was accused of kicking Heavelman in the head and causing his death after Heavelman’s DNA was found on his shoes.

Other suspects, such as Hein B. and Mees T, will serve 30-month terms after being accused of unnecessary violence.

So, what was the verdict?

Sanil B: 7 years imprisonment

Hein B: 30 months imprisonment

Mees T: 30 months imprisonment

Daan S: 30 months in prison, 6 of which are suspended, alongside probation and TBS

Kaan B: 30 months imprisonment

Lukas U: 18 months imprisonment

Stan F: 12 months imprisonment

Lars H: 150 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of 2 months

Lower terms than originally demanded

Sanil B., Hein B., and Mees T., all seem to have gotten off lucky. In October this year, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (OM), had demanded the men serve much longer terms.

Sanil B. was subject to serving a ten-year-long prison term, while the other two main suspects were to serve up to eight years in prison.

However, because the court could not prove that they were directly responsible for Heavelman’s death, they will serve much shorter terms.

As for the other suspects, they have all been handed down heavier punishments than were originally demanded.

