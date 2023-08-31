🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

FeaturedLiving in the NetherlandsHousehold

7 top pieces to upgrade your home office in the Netherlands

Glam-up your at-home setup ✨

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪

The majority of us in the Netherlands have seen our workweek change significantly over the past few years. How? We now spend a large amount of our time working from the good ol’ home office.  

Is it actually good? Meh, it’s mostly improvised. Is it old? Yeah, it’s starting to feel it. The creation of many a home office in this country was spontaneous, thrown together, and largely seen as something temporary. 

However, the working world has changed. You’ll likely find yourself working from home for many years to come, but there’s good news — you can finally justify sprucing it up a bit! 

Here are some of our favourite pieces that we recommend for your home office. 

1. A standing desk that makes your back pain say “Doei!” 

photo-of-Flexispot-standing-desk-in-at-home-office
Sit, stand, do whatever makes you most comfortable when trying to get your work done! Image: Flexispot

If you’re still using your dining table, kick it to the curb! 

This standing desk moves seamlessly from sitting to upright, can remember four preset heights, offers wireless charging of your devices (smart!), and even has a drawer and cable management for you to keep things ultra-tidy. 

Better yet? If you don’t love it, you have 60 days to change your mind!

💰 Korting alert! You can currently save up to €250 on these desks until September 1, 2023 to celebrate Flexispot’s seventh birthday!

I want it!

2. A fancy keyboard to brighten up your workspace

photo-of-lavendar-logitech-keyboard-office-product
Who says your office can’t be colourful? Image: Amazon

Now you have the snazzy desk, it’s time to style it with a funky keyboard to match.

Forget office grey; this eye-grabbing lavender keyboard is available in a variety of colours, is completely wireless, and can seamlessly connect to up to three different devices (be they Mac, Windows or Android). 

READ MORE | 12 of the best apps to have as an international in the Netherlands

To top it all off, it is also super lightweight, making it easy for busy bees on the go. 🐝

Order now

3. An orthopaedic mouse to match (and prevent strain)

photo-of-logitech-ergonomic-pink-mouse-office-product
Is your mouse actually good for your hand? Image: Amazon

While it’s easy to match a funky keyboard to your aesthetic, it can be harder to find a mouse that can add a pop of colour — and provide good ergonomic function. Well, we found a mouse that offers both.

Super lightweight, wireless, silent, and compatible with basically every operating system, this mouse is not just a pretty place to rest your hand. In fact, it has actually been designed and developed by certified ergonomists. 💪

Order now

4. Some extra daylight for your desk

photo-of-beurer-daylight-lamp-office-product
Feeling the winter blues? Add this product to your desk. Image: Amazon

The one downside of having a beautiful home office is that, well, you’re at home — meaning you’re indoors. 

With its compact size, this medically-certified daylight lamp is designed to be added to your desk setup. The design of this product is made for ease, comfort, and well-being. 

By pressing just one button, you can simulate beautiful daylight (without the danger of UV rays). This not only adds some wonderful mood lighting to your office, but it is proven to help beat those winter blues. 

Order now

5. Plants to add to the outdoor feel

man-holding-multiple-house-plants-in-front-of-face-in-the-netherlands
Feel like your office is missing something? It’s probably plants! Image: Plantje.nl

You’ve got the desk, the colour, the light, and now it’s time to get some leafy friends. 

READ MORE | House plants in the Netherlands: tips to make your Dutch house bloom

However, sometimes you don’t have the time (or patience) to slowly accumulate a variety of plants over time. You want an office jungle, and you want it now. 🍃

Well, here you go! For just €25, you can receive a box of 10-12 plants direct to your door that have been set aside due to (very) slight flaws. Not only is it affordable, but it’s also super effective in adding green to your office in a quick and easy way. 

Order now

6. Shelves for even the tiniest of office spaces

photo-of-floating-shelves-with-items-on-top-office-product
If your office is stuck for space, floating corner shelves may be the answer! Image: Amazon

Does your home office put Harry Potter’s bedroom to shame? Fair, you probably never planned on having one — but who says you still can’t enjoy some pretty shelving? 

Perfect for offices that want to make use of every corner, these beautiful floating corner shelves are a great way to maximise your space. 

No sweat is needed; these lightweight shelves come in sets of four and include everything you need for installation. 🔨

Order now

7. A pen to out-perform all pens

photo-of-hover-pen-on-office-desk-for-office
Now, does this look fancy or what?? Image: Amazon

Every office needs that one good pen — and a proper space to keep it. How about investing in a levitating pen? The futuristic Hoverpen is the first levitating pen that has been designed to float at an angle — and it requires zero power. 

If you’re looking to give your office a bit of a sci-fi, high-tech edge that makes you feel like a better version of Elon Musk, look no further than this unique office piece. 

Order now

Ready to make your home office really yours? Yes? Go you! We’re just glad you’re taking a moment to make your workspace that little bit nicer for yourself. 

Which office must-have will you be getting next? Tell us your thoughts in the comments! 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Things Dutch people never say (VIDEO INSIDE)
Next article
The ultimate list of Dutch Quirks
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Lifestyle

Why is there a first and second class on trains in the Netherlands?

The morning commute to that delightful office job we all cherish so much is hardly anyone’s favourite part of the...
Frank Kool -
International

English-taught courses at Dutch universities could be slashed in attempt to cut international students

Despite the government's protests, the Netherlands is being flooded with new international students. So how should universities fend them off...
Ellen Ranebo -
Culture

What your favourite Dutch FEBO snack says about you

You are what you eat. That means the greasy junk food you shove directly from a Dutch FEBO wall into...
Ellen Ranebo -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.