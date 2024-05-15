Have you ever thrown the empty container of your FEBO chips onto the ground? Or maybe a cigarette butt? First, you should reconsider your morals. Second, this could soon result in your bankruptcy. 👀

Yup, you read that right. The Dutch city of Enschede is currently working on a ‘mega fine’ of €1,000 for anyone who dumps any waste onto the city streets.

Can’t afford that? Community service it is.

This elevated fine is meant to replace the current fine for littering, which is set at €160 nationwide (but rarely given out).

The majority of the city council has voted in favour. Now, in order to see this implemented, they need the approval of national politicians.

It all started with a vacation… 🚮

With this new law, Enschede wants to “become the cleanest city in Europe”.

Local city councillor Malkis Jajan came up with the idea after visiting Singapore, where very strict laws against littering are already in place.

Here, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$1,000 (around €600), while repeat offenders will be fined up to S$ 2,000 (around €1,200) and community service.

“I noticed how incredibly clean it was there,” Jajan tells RTL Nieuws — “and when I came back to Enschede, I thought, ‘Isn’t it crazy that we’re so used to it not being clean here?'”

But… isn’t the Netherlands already super clean?

Well… yes and no.

On the one hand, the Netherlands is often praised for its clean streets, smart waste management system, and impressive efforts to clear streets after big events like King’s Day or Pride.

But what if we take a closer look at our streets, trains, and public spaces like train stations or parks? 👀

It’s not uncommon to see garbage bags, empty cans, and bottles along the gum-covered streets, often torn apart by seagulls, spreading trash everywhere.

Look familiar? Image: Depositphotos

Due to worker shortages, trains are also often plagued with overflowing garbage cans, while the platforms are no stranger to the odd McFlurry cup and cigarette butt.

And people are taking note. 👇

And it looks like this frustration is where Enschede’s idea is coming from. After all, it’s not exactly hard to hold on to our rubbish until we come across a garbage can.

And don’t we want to enjoy the beautiful Netherlands in all its clean, green, charming glory? 🌟

What do you think about Enschede’s new proposed law? Is it necessary or not? Share your thoughts in the comments!