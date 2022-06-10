Fake firearm strands hundreds of passengers at Eindhoven airport

Cancelled flights, long lines, and heavy crowds. Sound familiar? Well, Schiphol isn’t the only airport suffering after Eindhoven airport closed its terminal yesterday after the discovery of a possible firearm. 😬

The mysterious “firearm-like object” was found in someone’s hand luggage and left a sea of passengers waiting in and outside of Eindhoven airport for hours yesterday afternoon, reports NOS.

About RARE EVENTS. Eindhoven airport right now. First Ryanair system failed. All passengers, even the ones online checked-in (me) had to re-check (1h in line) then security system failed. Next, flights will be delayed and so all connections in arriving countries lost!😱#Ryanair pic.twitter.com/SsOsAXPXGd — Bernardo D'Auria (@brdauria) June 9, 2022

A bad day at Eindhoven airport

With return flights being cancelled left, right, and centre because of the threat, travellers returning to the Netherlands were also stranded abroad — and might not even be able to return to the lowlands for several days.

Airline Transavia shared that just shy of 130 residents of the Netherlands were stuck in Krakow, Poland, and two flights to Ibiza were also cancelled.

(Stranded in Ibiza? That might not be so bad after all. 💃)

The airport requested that travellers who were victims of cancelled flights went home and rebooked online.

Many travellers took to Twitter to complain about the chaotic mess at the Dutch airport. They claimed there was no communication about what was happening.

What's the deal Eindhoven Airport @EINairport ? Seems all computer systems have crashed, security closed, flights grounded, but we're getting no announcements. Please let us know what's going on at least! @hbaskas — Matthew Algeo (@malgeo) June 9, 2022

False alarm

A spokesman for the Marechaussee stated that the suspicious item was probably a fake weapon.

Security checks resumed shortly after the military police concluded that there was no threat. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

