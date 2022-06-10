Fake firearm strands hundreds of passengers at Eindhoven airport

NewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
photo-of-Eindhoven-airport
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/84961728/stock-photo-eindhoven-airport.html

Cancelled flights, long lines, and heavy crowds. Sound familiar? Well, Schiphol isn’t the only airport suffering after Eindhoven airport closed its terminal yesterday after the discovery of a possible firearm. 😬

The mysterious “firearm-like object” was found in someone’s hand luggage and left a sea of passengers waiting in and outside of Eindhoven airport for hours yesterday afternoon, reports NOS.

A bad day at Eindhoven airport

With return flights being cancelled left, right, and centre because of the threat, travellers returning to the Netherlands were also stranded abroad — and might not even be able to return to the lowlands for several days.

READ MORE | Haste makes waste: Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights too quickly

Airline Transavia shared that just shy of 130 residents of the Netherlands were stuck in Krakow, Poland, and two flights to Ibiza were also cancelled.

(Stranded in Ibiza? That might not be so bad after all. 💃)

The airport requested that travellers who were victims of cancelled flights went home and rebooked online.

Many travellers took to Twitter to complain about the chaotic mess at the Dutch airport. They claimed there was no communication about what was happening.

False alarm

A spokesman for the Marechaussee stated that the suspicious item was probably a fake weapon. 

Security checks resumed shortly after the military police concluded that there was no threat. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

What do you think about the situation happening in Eindhoven airport? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleNo trains between Amsterdam and London for years (until 2028?!)
Next articleWorld’s first solar car launched by Dutch startup (with a sky-high price)
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

World’s first solar car launched by Dutch startup (with a sky-high price)

A car that runs on solar power?! It almost sounds too good to be true, but Dutch startup, Lightyear, has made...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Dutch TrainTok? This TikToker shames people running to catch Dutch trains

Gaelle Salem - 0
Pas op Nederlanders! Someone has gained popularity on TikTok by capturing videos of people in the Netherlands running to catch Dutch trains — and...

World’s first solar car launched by Dutch startup (with a sky-high price)

Juni Moltubak - 0
A car that runs on solar power?! It almost sounds too good to be true, but Dutch startup, Lightyear, has made the impossible possible with...

No trains between Amsterdam and London for years (until 2028?!)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Amsterdam Central Station will undergo extended reconstruction to accommodate more passengers — but this could be a huge problem for the Eurostar connection between...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X