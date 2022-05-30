Haste makes waste: Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights too quickly

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Things are not looking good for Schiphol — and to make matters worse, it seems like they botched the current situation even more. 😬

To cope with the May break and summer crowds, Schiphol called for flights to be cancelled.

However, Frank Oostdam, chairman of the trade association of travel organizations ANVR, has now said that Schiphol was wrong to ask the airlines to cancel flights. 🛩

“The signs were there”

According to the ANVR, Schiphol should have anticipated the crowds sooner. Oostdam says there were signs of a busy summer period all the way back in January, says RTL Nieuws.

After two years of on-and-off lockdowns, the travel sector is eager to have customers again. Even more so, people are willing to spend money on long-missed travel plans.

Traveller’s doubt

However, the cancellation of flights at Schiphol is going to cause trouble for travel companies, Oostdam believes.

According to him, because Schiphol asked to cancel flights too hastily, travellers doubt whether they should book a holiday.

This has a knock-on effect for travel companies, as they can’t take full advantage of this travel boost due to passengers often missing their flights.

Travel companies will try to recover the damage caused by the problems at Schiphol. Despite the recent chaos, Oostdam has faith in Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop to solve the problems.

What do you think about the situation at Schiphol? Have you experienced it yourself recently? Tell us in the comments! 👇

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

