This Dutch city wants to ban new fast food restaurants and tobacco stores

Do you like sneaking off to Eindhoven for your nicotine or fast food fix? Well, don’t get used to it. Both of those industries could be brought to a halt by the city council. 

At a council meeting on Tuesday evening, The Party for the Animals (PvdD) insisted on “a ban on new fast-food restaurants” in Eindhoven, reports NU.nl

But before you start loading up on frietjes and milkshakes to hoard away in your cellar, let’s examine the fine print: 

“We do not want a ban on existing fast food chains”, explains PvdD councillor Jonas Roothans. Instead, they want to prevent the establishment of new fast-food places. 

Don’t take up smoking to cope with fast food withdrawals…

Alderman Monique Esselbrugge not only respected their plea but added that there is also going to be firmer control over establishments selling tobacco (whatever that means). 

Utrecht becomes first Dutch city to ban new tobacco stores (and that's only the first step!)

Basically, every single guilty pleasure available is gradually fading away, one by one. Are they just trying to ruin everyone’s lives? 

No. As it turns out, they’re striving to make people’s lives more diverse and to “avoid monotony”.  

​It’s said that Eindhoven is overflowing with fast food restaurants, which supposedly gives its inhabitants fewer “catering and shopping” choices. 

Dutch cities may soon have the power to say 'nee' to fast food restaurants

At the same time, PvdD assures us it’s not their intention to control people’s food choices, only to give them healthier options. 

Is it even conceivable? 😮

However, the city council isn’t even sure if any of these bans are even possible from a legal standpoint.  

The alderman — along with nine other cities that have banded together in their mutual hatred for fast food, forming “Dynamic Inner Cities City” — is going to investigate the possibilities further before jumping to conclusions. 

In the meantime, we’ll all just have to get used to stomaching our greens more often.  

Can Eindhoven survive without the additional junk food? After all, the city already has five McDonald’s restaurants, seven Subway stores, and two Burger King’s. 

Would this be a welcomed improvement for your diet or a catastrophe? Share your thoughts in the comments below!  

As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

