What are the best places to get vegan food in The Hague? In honour of vegans everywhere, we’re presenting you with our six favourite vegan cafes and restaurants in the beautiful city of The Hague.

Having lived in The Hague for over three years, I know my way around the vegan scene.

Each of these cafes will please both the consummate vegan and the carnivorous-but-curious: from fresh, exciting salads (they do exist, I promise) to traditional baked goods to mock meats, they’ll have everything your heart desires.

1. Veggies on Fire: fancy vegan dinner in The Hague

Veggies on Fire is perfect for when you want to celebrate something with a really special meal. It opens in the evenings, so it’s very much a dinner place, and reservations are recommended (though I have managed to eat there without one as well).

The servings are super generous, which is awesome, and contain a real variety of foods. Their desserts are delicious as well.

I also love it because it’s out of the centre of the city, on Beeklaan, but easily accessible by tram (or bike, if you want to work up an appetite beforehand).

2. Maoz Vegan: vegan fast food in The Hague

If you want fast food, Maoz is the place to be. It’s mostly a falafel shop, selling fries, wraps, bowls and salads.

Located right on Plein, where a lot of people go for a drink in the evening in The Hague, it’s the perfect place to stop off to grab something quick and delicious.

My personal favourite is the falafel pita with mounds of Maoz’s delicious garlic mayo — plus fries. They have some incredible spicy sauces as well, along with pickled chilis for the brave among us.

3. Plenty: vegan breakfast food in The Hague

Let me say it clearly: I’m OBSESSED with Plenty.

Freshly baked croissants, cinnamon rolls, soda bread (so crunchy! so chewy!) and chocolate cake galore — this is the place to come for a vegan baked treat or, even better, breakfast (and then brunch and then lunch and then afternoon tea).

The decor is also mind-blowingly good — think Scandinavian hipster with salt lamps and a postcard on each table that you can write while you wait for your food.

Please, if you do one thing with your life, it should be to eat here.

4. FOAM: aesthetically pleasing vegan food in The Hague

FOAM is so good, I can’t even explain it to you. It’s a fully vegan brunch/lunch place, also in Noordeinde.

It has a beautiful back garden with trailing climber plants, and inside the cafe you can see glass jars filled with spices and pickles.

All the food is made right in front of you — there’s no separation between the kitchen and the restaurant.

FOAM also always has incredible homemade baked goods, which I can never resist taking with me for later.

5. Quench: vegan food and drinks in The Hague

Vegan drinks in The Hague? Hell yeah. Image: Freepik

I have such a soft spot for Quench, because it was the first place I found vegan croissants at in The Hague.

Other cafes have them now too (as I’ve mentioned above), but I can still remember the bliss of crunchy, flakey goodness I experienced there.

Quench, as the name suggests, actually specialises in drinks. It’s really like walking into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but for vegan beverages (alcoholic or not).

They also do an amazing selection of homemade bagels.

6. Conscious Kitchen: community-style vegan food in The Hague

The Conscious Kitchen is an incredible place. Located on Witte de Withstraat in The Hague, it opens every Thursday evening to feed people with food that would have otherwise been thrown away from the Haagse Markt.

Everything is vegan, and you pay what you think the meal is worth — most people pay about eight euros.

The food is collected, prepared and served by volunteers. It’s an amazing way to get to know people in your local community, as well, as many people come alone and are in the mood to chat.

Are you going to eat at any of these places soon? Or do you know any other vegan hotspots in The Hague? Let us know in the comments below.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2019, and was fully updated in April 2023 for your reading pleasure.