Eurostar adds an extra daily train from Amsterdam to London

Pack your suitcases! Starting September 5, Eurostar will add a fourth daily train that runs from Amsterdam to London! 🚊

According to the company, there’s a greater demand from travellers for train journeys to London, reports Het Parool.

Train schedules

The Eurostar train is set to depart from Amsterdam Centraal at 7:47 and from Rotterdam at 8:28. The journey from Amsterdam to London takes a little over four hours total.

Business and leisure travellers seek the Eurostar services — especially when the Netherlands’ Schiphol Airport is facing a plethora of its own problems. Yikes. 😬

Set for renovation

Earlier in June, there was talk that the Eurostar wouldn’t run from Amsterdam to London due to planned renovation of the platforms on the Dutch end.

According to Minister Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management, it’s not possible to have an “alternate” departure hall for the train. 😕

However, the Amsterdam traffic alderman (council member) Melanie van der Horst tells Het Parool that the trains will continue to run as the Dutch government is working with ProRail and the NS to find a solution. 👏🏻

It seems like the Eurostar train is here to stay! ⭐️

