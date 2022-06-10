No trains between Amsterdam and London for years (until 2028?!)

Amsterdam Central Station will undergo extended reconstruction to accommodate more passengers — but this could be a huge problem for the Eurostar connection between Amsterdam and London.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, the Minister for the Environment Vivianne Heijnen foreshadowed that trains between Amsterdam and London might be put on ice for years to come.

What does that mean? Well, the plan is to wrap up the construction work in 2028. Say, what?!

A missing platform

The problem? Platform 15b at Amsterdam Centraal where Eurostars depart to the UK will be used as a building site during the construction works.

The platform is where security checks and passport controls prepare passengers for their international train journey.

Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be any feasible alternatives as of now, says Minister Heijnen.

Pressing for a solution

Heijnen writes that a year-long interruption of the Amsterdam-London train connection is ‘unacceptable’ and presses railway operator, Prorail, to find a solution.

Prorail is currently on a hunt to find an alternative location somewhere within Amsterdam and says more will be known in the summer. Vague, much?

Will you be affected by this possible cancellation of the Amsterdam-London Eurostar? Tell us in the comments!