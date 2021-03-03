Dutch police have confirmed an explosion at a coronavirus test street in North Holland this morning.

The blast occurred at 6:55 AM when a metal pipe exploded on the outside of the building. Police are assuming the explosion was intentional and that the test street was the target.

Only a security guard was present in the otherwise empty building. No injuries have been reported, but bystanders said that there was a very loud bang. Five windows were broken in the blast.

Bij de teststraat Covid van de GGD in Bovenkarspel is vanochtend om 06.55 uur een explosief afgegaan. Ramen vernield, geen letsel. Politie doet onderzoek. Omgeving is afgezet. — Politie NHN (@POL_NHN) March 3, 2021

The test site, in Bovenkarspel, has been closed while police conduct their investigation. All test appointments before 12 noon have been cancelled.

The building is home to a very large test site, according to a radio reporter from NH Nieuws. “I would almost call it a factory. You can drive your car in to be tested and then out the other side.”

Mij is onduidelijk waarom, maar de brandweer is zo zojuist ook gearriveerd bij de teststraat in Bovenkarspel waar de explosie was. #NHNieuws pic.twitter.com/RWaZfLQNeF — Maarten Edelenbosch (@maartenedel) March 3, 2021

