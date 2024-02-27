Feeling lonely? Forget Tinder or Hinge. Perhaps it’s time to get yourself a holographic partner. Who knows, perhaps you’ll get married! The Dutch certainly won’t mind, it seems.

In fact, the Netherlands is about to become the first country in the world where a wedding ceremony will take place between a human and a hologram.

The Spanish artist, Alicia Framis, is currently preparing to marry her hologram boyfriend, AILex, in a ceremony that will take place on the roof of the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam.

But…why?

The ceremony is all part of a ‘performance’ by the Spanish artist.

According to Euronews, with this project, she hopes to reflect on the relationships between humans, AI, and contemporary art.

Framis writes on her website:

“Love and sex with robots and holograms are an inevitable reality. They make great companions and are capable of expressing empathy. Just as telephones saved us from loneliness and filled the void in our lives, holograms as interactive presences in our homes can take it even further.”

AILex was created by Framis using a profile of people she knows. She also decided that he should be a Dutchman!

“I want this man to be Dutch because most of my boyfriends were Dutch, but this time, it’s a romantic relationship between a woman and artificial intelligence.”

In a series of videos and images shared on her Instagram, Framis shares her interactions with her hologram partner.

To be fair, if he wasn’t see-through, I would have been fooled into thinking AILex was a real man.

By marrying her holographic boyfriend, Framis hopes “to explore the practical and ethical issues concerning humans in close relationship with AI.”

