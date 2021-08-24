Heard of Gorinchem? It’s officially the most beautiful fortified town in the Netherlands!

Nicole Noi Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Image: ANWB/Press Release

Yep, the city of Gorinchem in South Holland was just voted the most beautiful fortified town in the lowlands. Never heard of it before? Well, here’s everything you need to know!

According to a campaign by the Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB), Gorinchem —also known as Gorkum — stood out as the most beautiful Dutch fortified town. Fortified towns are known for their characteristic star-shape! ⭐

READ MORE | Gorinchem: the town that mastered flooding as a defence

There are 160 fortified towns in the Netherlands, some of which include Naarden near Amsterdam and Breda in the South of the Netherlands. 

Okay, but what makes it so beautiful?

Situated near Rotterdam, Gorinchem is a historic city founded in the year 1000 CE and fortified in the 13th and 14th centuries. It also hosts the largest, fully intact fort in the Netherlands (woah!). 

However, the city also has a modern vibe to it with beautiful terraces, museums, rivers, and more! All of these things ultimately won the hearts of the ANWB. ❤️

When deciding which fortified city was the real star in the jury’s eyes, they listed a number of reasons:

“Gorinchem is beautifully situated on the spot where the river Linge flows into the Merwede. The ramparts have been beautifully preserved: a green ribbon around the city with knots of chestnuts and plane trees to stroll under and with a view of the surrounding countryside, the river and the many defense works.”

We don’t know about you but we’re sold on this town!

Would you visit Gorinchem or another fortified town? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: ANWB/Press Release

Nicole Noi Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

