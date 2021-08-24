Heroic or impulsive? Woman helps police in The Hague in dramatic video

Image: Screenshot from video/Basisteam Jan Hendrikstraat/Facebook https://fb.watch/7Au3v8MARt/

Officers were in the midst of chasing a suspect in Den Haag Central, when a bystander jumped into action and pushed the offender, allowing police to take the upper hand. 

In a scene straight out of an action movie, all the drama was caught on tape in a video released by police — check it out below:

The Jan Hendrikstraat police thanked the mystery woman for her brave actions in an official Facebook post. The woman’s assistance led to the suspect’s arrest. 🚨

TV on the ground

Dutch TV producer, Ewout Genemans, who’s currently working with The Hague police on a TV program was at the scene at the time of the incident.

Genemans told RTL Nieuws that he sees more and more bystanders spring into action in his line of work, but he doesn’t personally recommend intervening in the business of law enforcement.

“You can never assess the whole situation. More and more people are walking around with a weapon or a knife, so you have to be careful. Don’t just do this.”

The final verdict

There’s no question that the brave woman helped The Hague police tremendously in this situation. However, while this incident luckily didn’t escalate further, there is no guarantee that things will always sail so smoothly. 🚔

What would you have done if you were in the same situation? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Feature Image: Screenshot from video/Basisteam Jan Hendrikstraat/Facebook

Farah Al Mazouni
