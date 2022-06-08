Set up your Dutch mortgage quick, easy, and online (no Dutch required!)

As an international in the Netherlands, you’ll find that the Dutch housing market is not without its challenges. That being said, the process of setting up your mortgage doesn’t have to be difficult.

In fact, MyDutchMortgage.Online wants to make the process as easy as possible for internationals in the Netherlands.

Setting up a mortgage in the Netherlands as an international

When faced with the task of setting up a mortgage, you may become overwhelmed by the many decisions that need to be taken (and understandably so!).

You’ll likely have questions like:

What are the different Dutch mortgage types?

How much can you borrow in the Netherlands?

Are you even eligible for a mortgage?

And, annoyingly, all the answers to your questions are typically in Dutch!

Good to know: In the Netherlands, you are eligible for a mortgage if: you have a BSN or you have a residence permit; if you’re a non-EU citizen; you are living in the Netherlands; and your partner (if you have one) also lives in the Netherlands. Ideally, you have a permanent work contract (although this is not a must).

Introducing MyDutchMortgage.Online: the experts that help you do it all

Thankfully, services such as MyDutchMortgage.Online have been established specifically to help internationals secure their mortgage — quickly, easily, and entirely on the internet.

You can set up your Dutch mortgage entirely online. Image: Depositphotos

They’ll help you determine your eligibility, and walk you through everything that follows in a simple, secure, and affordable way. Here’s how:

🙋 The mortgage process is handled entirely in English

First things first, you can ditch Google Translate. With MyDutchMortgage.Online, the entire process will be carried out in English.

Your mortgage advisor will translate all the paperwork and work through it with you, so you don’t have the additional worry of trying to decipher documents — or the fear of missing out on important information.

👨‍💻 You can organise your Dutch mortgage completely online

Life can be busy, especially when you’re navigating it in a different country. You have the usual hurdles of waking up on time, commuting, and perhaps taking care of a little one (or two).

Add to this the fact that you’re doing everything while navigating a new language and culture, and life can feel a little hectic.

The team at MyDutchMortage.Online understands this, and that’s why the process of setting up your mortgage can be carried out 100% on the internet.

No need to commute to an appointment in another city! Simply carve out some time for yourself, make sure you have Wi-Fi, and voila, you can start securing that Dutch mortgage.

🏃 You can act instantly

Speaking of time, by having the entire process take place online, you can also organise your Dutch mortgage quickly.

No need to wait for office hours to hand in important documents. If you find yourself with some free time on your hands, you can get the job done whenever — leading to a faster mortgage process in general.

💸 You receive affordable advice

Not only is life busy, it’s also expensive at the moment. In the Netherlands, you shouldn’t be surprised if you come across mortgage advisory firms that ask for as much as €3,000 for their expertise.

MyDutchMortgage.Online offers an affordable fixed fee of €1,950 for their services, which gives you a bit more freedom financially.

🤝 You don’t pay anything until you have secured a mortgage

MyDutchMortgage.Online also doesn’t want to waste your money. Therefore, you only pay the fixed fee if you’re actually successful in getting a mortgage.

Your money will not be wasted, you only pay for MyDutchMortgage.Online’s expertise once you have secured your mortgage. Image: Depositphotos

Yep, that’s right. It’s a “no mortgage, no fee” kind of deal. So you can rest easy knowing that you’re not handing over your cash for nothing. You’ll either put it to good use or receive it back.

✍ Sign me up! How can I get a Dutch mortgage with MyDutchMortgage.Online?

If you’ve moved to the Netherlands, then you know how much the Dutch love bureaucracy.

That being said, MyDutchMortgage.Online wants to make the process of setting up your mortgage as easy as possible, so they’ve broken it down into six simple steps:

You can set up your Dutch mortgage in just six steps with MyDutchMortgage.Online. Image: Depositphotos

1. Create an account

Easy. Simply head to their website and create an account to start your mortgage journey.

2. Enter details

Give MyDutchMortgage.Online the information they need to get you started. This will indicate things such as whether you are employed and if you live in the Netherlands.

3. Speak with an advisor

Sit down (virtually) with one of MyDutchMortgage.Online’s advisors. They’ll walk you through your eligibility and potential borrowing power based on your individual situation.

4. Upload the paperwork

Once you’ve had your chat, it’s time to upload the relevant paperwork that your advisor will need. Again, this can be done entirely online.

5. Await approval

Once your advisor has everything they need, it’s time for them to approach the banks and win you that mortgage. You can take this time to focus on other things and relax — the work is being done for you.

6. Pop the champagne

Everyone’s favourite part of the process. Once your advisor has secured you a mortgage, it’s time to grab the glasses, pop the bubbly, and not worry too much about the carpet — after all, you’re about to get a new home. 🥂

The process of setting up your mortgage should be about beginning a new chapter in your life in the Netherlands, not about stress.

Consider what you want, reach out to the experts, and let them take care of it for you!

