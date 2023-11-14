Greta Thunberg’s speech at Amsterdam climate march brutally interrupted by mic-snatching man 

NewsEnvironmentPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-greta-thunberg-at-protest-wearing-a-yellow-jacket-and-holding-a-mic-giving-a-speech
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/greta-thunberg.html?filter=all&qview=325817136

At a climate march in Amsterdam on November 12, the one and only Greta Thunberg gave a speech to thousands of protesters. All went smooth — until she had her mic SNATCHED out of her hands by an activist.

The man who took the microphone is a former member of the Dutch political party Water Natuurlijk. The party has made it clear that his actions didn’t reflect their views, as the AD writes.

What exactly went down?

Let’s give you some context: it all started before Thunberg took the stage. 

A Palestinian activist had her speech cut short when she called Israel a “country of terrorism” and uttered the controversial slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

When it was Greta’s turn to speak, Thunberg said that we should “listen to the voices of those who are oppressed (…) [because], there can be no climate justice without international solidarity”.

READ MORE | How do the Dutch feel about climate change?

This was when the man felt compelled to cut her short, brutally grabbing her mic. Why did he do it? “[He] came for a climate demonstration, not a political meeting”. 👇

Although several people cheered him on, he was quickly taken offstage — and Greta continued her speech.

He regrets it… maybe

After the hubbub, the man realised that maybe this wasn’t the best way to go about it. It happened on a whim, and he was likely so overcome with emotion that he couldn’t control himself. 

As of now, the man hasn’t released any statement, despite international interest in him. He’s turned down several interview requests, and it seems like he won’t speak on the incident anytime soon.

What do you think of the man’s behaviour? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Where to live in The Hague? Guide to the neighbourhoods of The Hague
Next article
Sinterklaas for expats: all the Dutch you need to make it through the holiday season
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

This Dutch hospital is already using AI to give health advice to patients

The University Medical Centre in Groningen (UMCG) has a new employee: a chat robot! Yup, Patients at the Dutch hospital...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

This Dutch hospital is already using AI to give health advice to patients

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
The University Medical Centre in Groningen (UMCG) has a new employee: a chat robot! Yup, Patients at the Dutch hospital can now ask written...

Sinterklaas for expats: all the Dutch you need to make it through the holiday season

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 14
It's time for Pakjesavond! As an international, such Dutch traditions can seem confusing and just plain weird. But to help you avoid stress over...

Where to live in The Hague? Guide to the neighbourhoods of The Hague

Paola Ivanova Op den Kamp - 9
DutchReview does all the work for those looking to move to the political capital but has no clue what the neighbourhoods are like. About...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.