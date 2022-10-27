Half of Dutchies believe in at least one conspiracy theory — and 97% of the far-right

Nee hoor, that’s not a typo! The far right overwhelmingly support alternative truths, with the FVD making up the bulk of believers in conspiracy theories.

The infamous Donald Trump may have publicised the concept of “alternative facts”, but conspiracy theories have been lurking in the shadows for millennia.

Just this week, Hart van Nederland reported that populist party FVD leader Thierry Baudet announced his coming out — as a complotdenker (conspiracy thinker).

Follow the leader, says the FVD

To no one’s surprise, it is FVD supporters that are most open to alternative facts.

A whopping 94% of these voters say that one or more existing conspiracy theory is likely to be true.

About 45% of them believe that the September 11 attacks were faked, and 83% claim that the media is in cahoots with the government.

Weerman: "In de nacht van zaterdag op zondag schakelen we over naar het winteruur. Vergeet niet je uurwerk terug te draaien!"



Complotdenker: "De TIRANNIEKE ROVERHEID legt mijn horloge een GREAT RESET op 😡 #ikweiger" *bonkt een uur voor openingstijd op schuifdeur Albert Heijn* — Rien Emmery (@ArbiterOfTweets) October 26, 2022 Translation:

Weatherman: “In the night from Saturday to Sunday we switch to winter time. Don’t forget to turn back your clock!”

Conspiracy theorist: “The TYRANNIC GOVERNMENT puts a GREAT RESET on my watch 😡 #Irejectit” *bangs on sliding door of Albert Heijn an hour before opening time*

Surely some of them believe the moon landing was faked, we hear you ask. Oh, ja — 23% think that NASA was playing a cheeky hoax on all of us.

(Oh, we do love those funny pranksters at NASA!)

Education and spirituality play major roles

There seems to be a relationship between the level of education one receives, and how open they are to conspiracy theories.

About 79% of those with no education, or only primary school education, seem to believe in the possibility of alternative facts.

Similarly, people that are more spiritually inclined are about 60% more likely to drink at the tap of conspiracy theories.

As does our good friend social media

The widespread reach of social media has helped users find groups of like-minded people.

However, this has also resulted in echo chambers being formed, where (according to Hart van Nederland) people become “convinced of their own rightness”.

What do you think of this finding? Tell us all about it in the comments below!