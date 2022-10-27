Half of Dutchies believe in at least one conspiracy theory — and 97% of the far-right

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
man-staring-at-computer-screen-in-the-dark
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/93860990/stock-photo-silhouette-caucasian-business-man-computing.html

Nee hoor, that’s not a typo! The far right overwhelmingly support alternative truths, with the FVD making up the bulk of believers in conspiracy theories.

The infamous Donald Trump may have publicised the concept of “alternative facts”, but conspiracy theories have been lurking in the shadows for millennia.

Just this week, Hart van Nederland reported that populist party FVD leader Thierry Baudet announced his coming out — as a complotdenker (conspiracy thinker).

Follow the leader, says the FVD

To no one’s surprise, it is FVD supporters that are most open to alternative facts.

A whopping 94% of these voters say that one or more existing conspiracy theory is likely to be true.

About 45% of them believe that the September 11 attacks were faked, and 83% claim that the media is in cahoots with the government.

Translation:
Weatherman: “In the night from Saturday to Sunday we switch to winter time. Don’t forget to turn back your clock!”
Conspiracy theorist: “The TYRANNIC GOVERNMENT puts a GREAT RESET on my watch 😡 #Irejectit” *bangs on sliding door of Albert Heijn an hour before opening time*

Surely some of them believe the moon landing was faked, we hear you ask. Oh, ja — 23% think that NASA was playing a cheeky hoax on all of us.

(Oh, we do love those funny pranksters at NASA!)

Education and spirituality play major roles

There seems to be a relationship between the level of education one receives, and how open they are to conspiracy theories.

About 79% of those with no education, or only primary school education, seem to believe in the possibility of alternative facts.

Similarly, people that are more spiritually inclined are about 60% more likely to drink at the tap of conspiracy theories.

As does our good friend social media

The widespread reach of social media has helped users find groups of like-minded people.

However, this has also resulted in echo chambers being formed, where (according to Hart van Nederland) people become “convinced of their own rightness”.

What do you think of this finding? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
‘No internationals’, a tale of exclusion in the Dutch housing market
Next article
Take it from a former thief: this is how you can prevent your bike from being stolen
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Almost 200,000 new inhabitants call the Netherlands their home in eight months

The number of new inhabitants in the Netherlands has doubled since 2021, causing the Dutch population to skyrocket.  Since the beginning...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

Take it from a former thief: this is how you can prevent your bike from being stolen

Mihály Droppa - 0
If you’ve ever lived in the Netherlands, you know it’s best not to have a deep connection with your bike, because sooner or later,...

‘No internationals’, a tale of exclusion in the Dutch housing market

Liana Pereira - 0
Like mice and Dutch cafés, housing crises and the Netherlands seem to go hand in hand. One particular hurdle that internationals looking for accommodation...

10 unique things about Rotterdam

Kavana Desai - 0
I moved to Rotterdam to start my master's at Erasmus University a few years ago. As I come closer to ending my journey here...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X