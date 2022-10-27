Almost 200,000 new inhabitants call the Netherlands their home in eight months

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
crowds-of-people-in-amsterdam
Image: Despositphotos https://depositphotos.com/221680494/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-sept-2018-tourists.html

The number of new inhabitants in the Netherlands has doubled since 2021, causing the Dutch population to skyrocket. 

Since the beginning of 2022, 191,000 new inhabitants have made the Netherlands their home, according to figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Dutch population reaches what now?

At the start of October, the Dutch population had risen to an astounding 17.8 million. 

Yep, you heard that right; 17.8 million. That’s a lot of people, and, in true Dutch style, there’s due to be a lot of bikes to go along with them. 

READ MORE | Amsterdam to shelter a thousand asylum seekers on cruise ship

During the first three months of 2022 alone, a massive 318,000 people came to the Netherlands. 

Not even a third of these new immigrants would fit in the biggest Dutch stadium, which holds a meagre 54,000 people. 

However, though the Netherlands greeted more than a quarter of a million new faces in the past nine months, due to emigration from the country as well as deaths, the population has grown by 191,000. 

No more pandemic babies

The coronavirus baby boom saw more babies born in 2021 than the Netherlands had seen in ten years. 

READ MORE | Dutch churches expected to receive up to 10,000 status holders and asylum-seekers

But, with no more lockdowns and people finally back in the office (😉), the number of babies born so far in 2022 has dropped to 127,000. 

Even so, we can’t help but think about all those diapers, tiny baby shoes, and prams. 👶

But who are these new inhabitants?

Ukrainian asylum seekers made up one-third of the immigrant population, many of whom came earlier this year at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Lots of these refugees settled in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Almere.

More immigrants also came from India, Turkey, Syria, and Afghanistan.  

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
New Call of Duty game vividly recreates Amsterdam streets — but not everyone is happy
Next article
The Dutch and their monarchy; a two-sided coin
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

New Call of Duty game vividly recreates Amsterdam streets — but not everyone is happy

The new Call of Duty game features our dreamy capital city in a totally lifelike manner, but there’s just one...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

10 unique things about Rotterdam

Kavana Desai - 0
I moved to Rotterdam to start my master's at Erasmus University a few years ago. As I come closer to ending my journey here...

The Dutch and their monarchy; a two-sided coin

Heather Slevin - 0
Ah, the Dutch and their monarchy. Let’s just say they have a bit of a love/hate relationship — like siblings who’ve never quite gotten...

New Call of Duty game vividly recreates Amsterdam streets — but not everyone is happy

Gaelle Salem - 0
The new Call of Duty game features our dreamy capital city in a totally lifelike manner, but there’s just one problem: the storyline involves...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X