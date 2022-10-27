Almost 200,000 new inhabitants call the Netherlands their home in eight months

The number of new inhabitants in the Netherlands has doubled since 2021, causing the Dutch population to skyrocket.

Since the beginning of 2022, 191,000 new inhabitants have made the Netherlands their home, according to figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Dutch population reaches what now?

At the start of October, the Dutch population had risen to an astounding 17.8 million.

Yep, you heard that right; 17.8 million. That’s a lot of people, and, in true Dutch style, there’s due to be a lot of bikes to go along with them.

READ MORE | Amsterdam to shelter a thousand asylum seekers on cruise ship

During the first three months of 2022 alone, a massive 318,000 people came to the Netherlands.

Not even a third of these new immigrants would fit in the biggest Dutch stadium, which holds a meagre 54,000 people.

One of the characteristics of a war economy is a disruption of supply chains (which happened, in Europe). Another is massive dislocation of people (which happened, in Europe). As a result, population growth in the Netherlands reached a record level. pic.twitter.com/DwVQH9lBDT — Merijn "not a coach!" Knibbe (@MerijnKnibbe) September 14, 2022

However, though the Netherlands greeted more than a quarter of a million new faces in the past nine months, due to emigration from the country as well as deaths, the population has grown by 191,000.

No more pandemic babies

The coronavirus baby boom saw more babies born in 2021 than the Netherlands had seen in ten years.

READ MORE | Dutch churches expected to receive up to 10,000 status holders and asylum-seekers

But, with no more lockdowns and people finally back in the office (😉), the number of babies born so far in 2022 has dropped to 127,000.

Even so, we can’t help but think about all those diapers, tiny baby shoes, and prams. 👶

But who are these new inhabitants?

Ukrainian asylum seekers made up one-third of the immigrant population, many of whom came earlier this year at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Lots of these refugees settled in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Almere.

More immigrants also came from India, Turkey, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.